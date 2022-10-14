Victoria Beckham Sets Record Straight On Why She Removed David Beckham Tattoo

Victoria Beckham addressed questions on Thursday from eagle-eyed fans surrounding her tattoo ― or lack thereof ― in honor of her husband, David Beckham.

During an appearance on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” the fashion designer discussed online speculation that there was trouble in paradise after people noticed that a tattoo of the former soccer star’s initials had disappeared from her wrist.

Beckham posted a video last month that showed her wrist with the body ink visibly faded, TMZ reported.

“I had these tattoos a long, long time ago, and they just weren’t particularly delicate,” the former Spice Girl said Thursday with a laugh. “My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos, and the children do, and they’re very fine. And they’ve had them created by the most phenomenal artists. But mine were just a little bit thick, and they were bleeding a little bit... and just not looking as pretty.”

“It doesn’t mean anything more than that,” she later added. “I think that the media started to speculate, ‘Was I leaving my husband?’ No, I was just a bit sick of the tattoo, it’s as simple as that.”

David and Victoria Beckham at her Dover Street store, on September 30, 2019 in London, England. Darren Gerrish via Getty Images

Victoria and David Beckham wed on July 4, 1999, and share four children: Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo and Cruz.

In April, Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida. He celebrated the six-month mark of his marriage with a sweet Instagram post over the weekend.