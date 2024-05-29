LOADING ERROR LOADING

Victoria Beckham opened up about some of the cruel scrutiny she’s endured over the past few decades in the spotlight.

“I’ve had so much said about me and I’m sure that has robbed me of some experiences,” the designer said in a new interview with Grazia, published on Wednesday.

Beckham highlighted one particularly disturbing tabloid incident that occurred after giving birth to her first child in 1999.

“I never want to look like I’m complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven’t felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play,” she told the outlet. “I remember after I had Brooklyn, my first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight.”

“Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public,” the fashion designer said. “Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something — too bad, it doesn’t bother me in the same way.”

Beckham has opened up before about the intense focus tabloids directed toward her postpartum body, and some of the gross stunts the media put her through.

“I’ve had ‘Porky Posh’ on a headline, I’ve had ‘Skeletal Posh,’” the singer told Vogue Australia in 2022.

She also recalled one particularly nasty segment from the show “Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush,” where host Chris Evans weighed Beckham on TV.