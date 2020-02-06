NOW PLAYING

Victoria P. Makes An Abrupt Exit On The Sixth “Bachelor” Episode

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” are here for more twists and turns. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (who’s filling in for Claire Fallon) recap all the chaos with an extra episode on this week’s “The Bachelor.” A surprise two-on-one date is back, one of the show’s front-runners gets blindsided by Pilot Pete’s confession and the cattiness in the mansion continues. Peter is concentrating on his developing relationships in Santiago, Chile while Tammy seems more focused on eliminating other women than dating our Bachelor. A group date that started off acting in a scripted fictional soap opera turns into a nighttime drama that goes unplanned, marking another significant narrowing of contestants.