The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Thursday night, as expected, featured plenty of wild ensembles.

Veteran models like Candace Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo and Adriana Lima, who took an emotional final trip down the VS runway, were all there, along with Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and newcomer Winnie Harlow. According to Vogue, this year’s cast was the most ethnically diverse.

Swedish angel Elsa Hosk was the one chosen to strut her stuff in this year’s fantasy bra. The creation was made of more than 2,000 Swarovski-created diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz, and reportedly is worth $1 million, according to Fashionista. (For the first time, VS will be releasing a cheaper version of the bra, made with Swarovski crystals, which will sell for $250 at select stores and online.)

The catwalk also featured performances by Halsey, Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes.

For those who didn’t get to see the action in person, you can watch the show on Dec. 2 on ABC.

Until then, check out all the looks below.