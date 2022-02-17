Sofía Jirau Makes History As First Victoria's Secret Model With Down Syndrome

Puerto Rican model Sofía Jirau has made history as the first person with Down syndrome to model for Victoria’s Secret.

Jirau, 24, is featured in the lingerie brand’s new campaign for its Love Cloud undergarment collection.

“One day I dreamed it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true,” she wrote on Instagram in Spanish following the launch of the campaign. "I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!”

The model is featured alongside 17 other women in the campaign, which Victoria’s Secret has described as a “first of its kind” for the brand as part of its effort to be represented by a more inclusive and diverse range of women.

According to her website, Jirau made her modeling debut at New York Fashion Week two years ago.

“Modeling in the United States was the beginning of conquering the dream I have had since an early age: to model on the most important runways in the world,” the site states.

“For me, the most important thing about fulfilling my dreams is to show people around the world that there are no limits and to inspire them to pursue their own dreams.”

She also launched her own clothing and accessories line in 2019, Alavett, named for her favorite phrase, “I love it.”

The campaign comes after Victoria’s Secret announced a major overhaul of its branding and executive team last year, following years of criticism from advocates who had asked it to increase size offerings and show more diverse bodies. The brand was known for modeling its merchandise on invariably tall and thin “Angels” that reflected near-impossible body standards for consumers.

“Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand’s evolution,” Raúl Martinez, the brand’s new head creative director, said in a press release. “From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard we are creating.”