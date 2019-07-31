The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is canceled, according to model Shanina Shaik.

“Unfortunately the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year,” Shaik said of the show, which has run for over 20 years, in an interview with The Daily Telegraph published on Tuesday. “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel.”

Victoria’s Secret didn’t immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

“But I’m sure in the future something will happen, which I’m pretty sure about. I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world,” the 28-year-old added.

While the news is certainly shocking, many anticipated major changes to the show after Les Wexner, the CEO of L Brands (the parent company of Victoria’s Secret), said that the show may be leaving network television in a memo obtained by CNBC in May.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Shanina Shaik walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 8, 2018 in New York City.

Wexner added that they needed to “rethink the traditional show” especially after its ratings plunged to historic lows last year.

“Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow,” Wexner said. “With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit.”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has also faced scrutiny for its lack of body diversity in the show and refusal to sell a wider range of sizes in its stores.

Last November, L Brands chief marketing officer Ed Razek made controversial comments in an interview with Vogue about why Victoria’s Secret doesn’t cast curvier or transgender models as the show is a “fantasy.”

“We market to who we sell to, and we don’t market to the whole world,” Razek said.

“It’s like, why doesn’t your show do this? Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should,” he added. “Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special.”

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lily Aldridge and Candice Swanepoel with Ed Razek, at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show viewing party at The Box on Dec. 1, 2009 in NYC.

Many have also questioned the relevancy of the show in the midst of the Me Too era, though model Karlie Kloss, who recently rejoined the VS family, called it “so relevant in the world we live in today” in a 2018 interview with The Telegraph. “There’s something really powerful about a woman who owns her sexuality and is in charge,” Kloss told the publication at the time. “A show like this celebrates that and allows all of us to be the best versions of ourselves,” she said. “Whether it’s wearing heels, makeup or a beautiful piece of lingerie — if you are in control and empowered by yourself, it’s sexy.”