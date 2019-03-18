Victoria’s Secret Swim Is Back, But Only For People Under A Certain Size

Victoria’s Secret is bringing back its swimwear line, but the largest size currently available (and not in every style) is an XL or 38DD.

We have one piece of good news for Victoria’s Secret fans still mourning the loss of its beloved swimwear line: The brand has taken the plunge once again.

Two years after slashing prices and ceasing production on swimsuits to focus on lingerie, beauty and its signature Pink line, the brand announced its plan to relaunch its swimwear on an earnings call in November 2018. On Monday the site boasted a range of suits in new styles, colors and patterns.

A press release from the brand cited “overwhelming demand” for the decision to bring back swim, a different tune from the one it sang in 2016, when its chief financial officer, Stuart Burgdoerfer, referred to the line as doing “flat-ish business.”

Not new, unsurprisingly, is the line’s sizing constraints. Despite backlash against comments by the company’s chief marketing officer, Ed Razek, about not including plus-size or transgender models in its annual fashion show, a petition to boycott the show signed by more than 10,000 people and a shift toward swimwear options in more sizes generally, Victoria’s Secret still appears unwilling to expand: The largest size currently available (and not in every style) is an XL or 38DD. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether that will change.

The brand deserves some props for featuring a bit of body diversity on the site, but relaunching an entire section and failing to appeal to a broader audience of people who have proved they are willing and ready to drop cash on products that serve them feels like a missed opportunity and indicative of the brand’s inability to change its archaic standards of beauty.

On social media, some people voiced excitement about the line’s revival, while others expressed concern about the lack of sizing and a higher price point. One poster asked if the company will be offering more designs in XL. Another called the suits “boring and way overpriced.”