Premise: Two Mexican-American siblings return to their childhood home of east Los Angeles after their mother dies. Saddled with settling their mother’s financial responsibilities (including a large bar), the two must move back to work through the debts. Once in their former home, they connect more and more with the local community and find it hard to pull away.

Sum-up: The show balances big topics such as gentrification, family frustrations and diversity in America, with a fairly typical “keep the bar alive” plotline. The all-Latinx writers’ room helps make this far from a surface-level portrayal of those big topics. Special care also goes into the telling of queer lives in the Latinx community, using the jumping-off point that the siblings learn their deceased mother had a secret wife.