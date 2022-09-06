New Video Shows Election Deniers Accessed Elections Office In Georgia

New footage shows Cathy Latham, a GOP county official who is under investigation for posing as a fake elector for Donald Trump, accompanying two operatives working for a Trump lawyer and entering Coffee County’s elections office on Jan. 7, 2021 — the same day a voting machine was breached there.

The existence of the video was reported by CNN and The Washington Post.

The video shows the Trump campaign’s efforts to unearth evidence of voter fraud as it sought to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

The two operatives seen in the video, Scott Hall and Paul Maggio, have admitted they accessed a voting machine in the county at the request of Sidney Powell, one of Trump’s lawyers, according to CNN.

Latham has previously testified she made only a brief appearance at the elections office after teaching a full day at school, according to The Post.

But court documents cited by CNN revealed Latham was involved in planning for a visit by a team led by Maggio. Latham is the subject of two probes: The Fulton County district attorney’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the election result in Georgia, and a Justice Department one looking at the fake electors scheme, in which 16 Republicans signed certificates declaring Trump the rightful winner of the 2020 election.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, is looking to hear from Powell too, according to The Associated Press. In her petition seeking Powell’s testimony, Willis said the Trump lawyer was involved in “exploring options to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Maggio wrote to Powell on Jan. 7, 2021, to let her know they were headed to Coffee County “to collect what we can from the Election/Voting machines and systems,” according to the AP.

Maggio followed up with Powell the next day to say “everything went smoothly” with their data collection, which reportedly included photos of an election management system server, the AP said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also launched a probe into this case.

The Post also obtained video from January 2021 showing Doug Logan and Jeffrey Lenberg of the Cyber Ninjas security company visiting the elections office twice, with Lenberg returning five times on his own. The two are the subject of another probe into alleged voting machine interference in Michigan.