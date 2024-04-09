EntertainmentMorgan Wallen

Surveillance Video Shows How Reckless Morgan Wallen’s Alleged Chair Throw Was

The country singer has been accused of tossing a chair off a sixth-floor rooftop onto a Nashville street.
Ron Dicker
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Surveillance footage surfaced on Monday of country star Morgan Wallen allegedly throwing a chair off a sixth-floor rooftop bar in Nashville, Tennessee, the night before.

While the footage obtained by TMZ is muddled and does not clearly show the culprit, it still highlights the danger posed by the object plummeting toward the street below.

The chair reportedly crashed near two cops standing outside. Bar staff told police that Wallen threw the chair and laughed about it.

He was arrested around 11 p.m. and charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Wallen previously earned the wrong kind of headlines by using the N-word in a video that went viral in 2021 and a public intoxication arrest at a bar in 2020.

