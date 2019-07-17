NBC Video Shows Trump Partying With Jeffrey Epstein At Mar-A-Lago

New footage has emerged showing President Donald Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 1992 as the president now attempts to distance himself from the since-convicted sex offender.

The footage revealed by NBC News on Wednesday shows the pair talking and laughing one-on-one at Trump’s Florida estate where a crowd of women are seen dancing.

NBC, which said it filmed the party for a talk-show profile on Trump’s post-divorce lifestyle, reports Trump and Epstein watched women dance at the party, and at one point Trump appeared to mouth “she’s hot” to Epstein.

Davidoff Studios Photography via Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein poses with Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1997. Trump recently said he wasn't "a fan" of Epstein, as the financier faces child sex trafficking charges.

Trump’s relationship with Epstein, who last week was charged with child sex trafficking, was never a secret. The pair was photographed together in the 1990s and early 2000s in Palm Beach, Florida.

In 2002 Trump described Epstein to New York magazine as a “terrific guy,” adding: “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

But earlier this month, when faced with questions about Epstein’s recent criminal charges, Trump told reporters that their relationship wasn’t anything special and he actually didn’t like the guy.

Davidoff Studios Photography via Getty Images Donald Trump and his then-girlfriend, Melania Knauss, poses with Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000.

“I knew him like everyone in Palm Beach knew him ... He was a fixture in West Palm Beach,” he said from the White House’s Oval Office. “I don’t think I’ve spoken with him in 15 years. I wasn’t a fan.”

Trump has not said why he wasn’t a “fan” or when his opinion of Epstein changed. Some have said that it was due to a failed business arrangement between them, The New York Times reported.

Sam Nunberg, a former campaign aide for Trump, has said that before Trump launched his presidential campaign, Trump told him that Epstein had been barred from entering his clubs after Epstein tried to recruit one of his Mar-a-Lago employees, the Times reported.