Dramatic Videos Show Deadly Flooding In China

Dramatic videos posted to social media captured people trapped in subways and cars floating down the street as floods tore through China’s Henan province.

After heavy rain drenched the city of Zhengzhou in central China on Tuesday, at least a dozen people have been reported dead, according to The Associated Press.

Videos showed people standing in chest-high water inside the subway.

More videos coming out on the situation earlier on Tuesday night in the Zhengzhou subway. From what I can find now, the majority of passengers got out safely, but unfortunately, some did not. (Please comment with source link if more is known on this 🙏.) pic.twitter.com/5CyvauugSK — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

Other footage captured cars floating down the street, carried by muddy waters.

Check out the footage of the terrifying #floods in central #China’s Henan province. Pray for the local people. pic.twitter.com/suOixVWKHY — Rita Bai (@RitaBai) July 20, 2021

People were filmed rescuing fellow residents trapped by the torrential floods.

Una mujer rescatada trabajosamente de las aguas en #Zhengzhou. En las inundaciones de #Alemania cayeron 154 mm en 24 horas. En #Zhengzhou se alcanzaron hoy más de 200 mm en una hora. Las consecuencias pueden ser muy duras. pic.twitter.com/WgMLJBFYFj — Javier García 随 风 (@javihagen) July 20, 2021

Over 100,000 people have been evacuated across the region, according to state-affiliated news media CGTN.

The local government in Zhengzhou said that the “flood control situation is grim” and that the risk of disaster was “extremely high” in a statement on its website, per NBC News.

This was just the latest in a number of natural disasters around the world in recent weeks that illustrate the deadly consequences of climate change: Catastrophic floods in Germany last week killed over 140 people, hundreds died after a heat wave blanketed the Pacific Northwest earlier this month, and the Bootleg wildfire currently burning in Oregon is so large it is creating its own dramatic weather patterns.