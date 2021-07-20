Dramatic Videos Show Deadly Flooding In China

Dramatic videos posted to social media captured people trapped in subways and cars floating down the street as floods tore through China’s Henan province.
After heavy rain drenched the city of Zhengzhou in central China on Tuesday, at least a dozen people have been reported dead, according to The Associated Press.
Videos showed people standing in chest-high water inside the subway.
Other footage captured cars floating down the street, carried by muddy waters.
People were filmed rescuing fellow residents trapped by the torrential floods.
Over 100,000 people have been evacuated across the region, according to state-affiliated news media CGTN.
The local government in Zhengzhou said that the “flood control situation is grim” and that the risk of disaster was “extremely high” in a statement on its website, per NBC News.
This was just the latest in a number of natural disasters around the world in recent weeks that illustrate the deadly consequences of climate change: Catastrophic floods in Germany last week killed over 140 people, hundreds died after a heat wave blanketed the Pacific Northwest earlier this month, and the Bootleg wildfire currently burning in Oregon is so large it is creating its own dramatic weather patterns.