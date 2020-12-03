Viggo Mortensen 'Didn't Think It Was A Problem' To Play A Gay Man

“And the answer is I don’t know, and I would never have the temerity to ask someone if they were, during the casting process,” he continued. “And how do you know what my life is? You’re assuming that I’m completely straight. Maybe I am, maybe I’m not. And it’s frankly none of your business.”

At least from an artistic standpoint, Mortensen’s choice appears to have paid off. Early reviews of “Falling” have been positive, with The Guardian calling the actor’s performance “commanding” and “a very substantial achievement.”

Still, Mortensen’s remarks come as the debate over whether or not heterosexual, cisgender actors should be cast in LGBTQ roles ― especially when opportunities for LGBTQ actors to tell queer stories in Hollywood remain slim ― is heating up once again.