ENTERTAINMENT

Vikings Announcer Celebrates Winning Field Goal, Then Realizes The Harsh Truth

Broadcaster Paul Allen saw Greg Joseph's 37-yard attempt with his heart, not his head.

Minnesota Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen screamed “It is goooood!” after Greg Joseph attempted a game-winning 37-yard field goal against the host Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

But it wasn’t good at all, soaring wide of the goal post. The Cardinals won, 34-33.

Listen below to hear Allen’s voice soar to jubilation, then plummet to dejection as he and analyst Pete Bercich walk back the original call. It’s heartbreaking ― unless, of course, you’re a Cardinals fan.

That wasn’t the only bonkers call on that last play. Check out Gus Johnson’s description on Fox: 

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

NFL Minnesota Vikings Bloopers Paul Allen Field Goal