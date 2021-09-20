Vikings Announcer Celebrates Winning Field Goal, Then Realizes The Harsh Truth

Minnesota Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen screamed “It is goooood!” after Greg Joseph attempted a game-winning 37-yard field goal against the host Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
But it wasn’t good at all, soaring wide of the goal post. The Cardinals won, 34-33.
Listen below to hear Allen’s voice soar to jubilation, then plummet to dejection as he and analyst Pete Bercich walk back the original call. It’s heartbreaking ― unless, of course, you’re a Cardinals fan.
That wasn’t the only bonkers call on that last play. Check out Gus Johnson’s description on Fox:
