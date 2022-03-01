“Vikings: Valhalla” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This sequel to History’s “Vikings” is set 100 years after the events of the original series and depicts the beginning of the end of the Viking Age. The show premiered on Friday and has received generally positive reviews from critics.

In second place is Shonda Rhimes’ miniseries “Inventing Anna,” which chronicles the rise and fall of notorious “fake heiress” scammer Anna Sorokin. Fans of Rhimes’ other shows will recognize many familiar faces from Shondaland.

Netflix "Vikings: Valhalla” on Netflix.

Another new arrival to the ranking is “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” an intimate documentary about Kanye West told in three parts, released weekly from Feb. 15 to March 2. Featuring unreleased archival footage from the past two decades, the series focuses on the rapper’s music, fame and personal life.

If you’re looking for more kid-friendly fare, “CoComelon” remains in the top 10 ranking. In fact, the mega-popular musical nursery rhyme series has appeared on the list for most of the past year.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

