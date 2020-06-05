Village People Singer Asks Trump To No Longer Play Their Music At Rallies

“If Trump orders the U.S. military to fire on his own citizens (on U.S. soil), Americans will rise up in such numbers outside of the White House that he might be forced out of office prior to the election.

“Don’t do it Mr. President! And I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man.’

“Sorry, but I can’t support what you’re proposing.”