Vin Diesel Sued For Alleged Sexual Battery Of Assistant in 2010

Vin Diesel’s former assistant has sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in 2010.
Asta Jonasson alleges that Diesel grabbed her, groping her breasts and kissed her in a hotel room while Diesel was filming the movie “Fast Five” on location, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday. Jonasson tried to break free from Diesel and “repeatedly” told him no, but Diesel overpowered her. He then groped her body, “dropped to his knees and pushed” Jonasson’s dress up, groped her legs and tried to pull down her underwear, according to the lawsuit. Jonasson says she screamed and ran toward the bathroom, but he followed her and pinned her against the wall and placed her hand on his penis. Even though Jonasson told him no, the lawsuit says, Diesel began masturbating while keeping her pinned against the wall.
Afterward, Samantha Vincent, who is Diesel’s sister and president of One Race Films, called Jonasson and told her that she was no longer needed as Diesel’s assistant, according to the lawsuit. Vin Diesel founded the One Race production company.
Diesel’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“For years, Ms. Jonasson remained silent, afraid to speak out against one of the world’s highest-grossing actors, afraid she would be ostracized from the industry which had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual harassment and assault, and concerned that as a green card holder that speaking out could jeopardize her potential future citizenship,” the lawsuit says. “Indeed, One Race required all employees to sign non-disclosure agreements to prevent them from discussing anything related to Vin Diesel.”
The lawsuit is filed under the California Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which offers a three-year window for survivors to file a claim that would otherwise be excluded because of the statute of limitations.