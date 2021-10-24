Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, tied the knot earlier this month surrounded by friends, family and a few “Fast and Furious” legends.

The model, who’s developed a close bond with her father’s co-stars since his tragic death eight years ago, wed boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic during an intimate seaside ceremony.

Advertisement

Both Vin Diesel, who shared a deep bond with Walker and is Meadow’s godfather, and Jordana Brewster, who played the actor’s on-screen love interest, were in attendance.

In a photo shared from the ceremony, Diesel escorted Meadow down the aisle in her father’s place with the two walking arm-in-arm. The bride stunned in a custom Givenchy Haute Couture halter gown, according to Vogue, while Diesel wore a light blue suit and his signature aviator sunglasses.

Brewster, meanwhile, was seen embracing Meadow in a video from the ceremony, later writing in her own Instagram post, “I’m so happy for you beauty” alongside sweet photos with the bride and Diesel.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker arrive at the premiere "Fast & Furious" in 2009. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The nuptials were celebrated among the “Fast and Furious” family on Instagram with stars, including Ludacris, Gal Gadot and Nathalie Emmanuel, sending love Meadow’s way via social media.

Advertisement

“We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal,” the model told Vogue about the festivities. “And honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”

She added, “We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand. To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky.”

The couple revealed they were engaged back in August ― just a month after they first went public with their romance ― with Meadow flashing her engagement ring in an Instagram video of her swimming in a pool.

Since Paul Walker died in a fatal car accident in 2013 at the age of 40, the “Fast and Furious” family has embraced his daughter as one of their own.

Advertisement

Meadow Walker attends the premiere of "F9" in June 2021. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images