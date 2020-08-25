“Democrats, the media and the World Health Organization got coronavirus wrong,” the RNC video claims. It ignored all the times Trump downplayed the virus threat ― including when he declared in February that cases would soon be “down to close to zero” ― and his repeated claims the virus will just “go away” on its own.

So far, more than 177,000 Americans have been confirmed dead from the infection, including more than 25,000 in August alone.

Gupta, a pulmonologist, ripped into the RNC over the video.

“To say that 170,000 souls lost in our country up to now is a success, by any measure, is fantasy,” Gupta said. “It’s disrespectful to the families who’ve lost loved ones, to front-line clinicians who put their lives at risk. It’s just fantasy. It’s propaganda.”

Gupta also pointed out that the administration continues to fail to deliver essential personal protective equipment to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We had to import insufficient, inadequate PPE ― KN95 masks that did not meet any recognizable U.S. standard ― from China, from other places overseas, because we didn’t have enough PPE in our strategic national stockpile,” he said.

And Gupta lit into the delays and failures in rolling out testing.

