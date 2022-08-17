Alexis Bledel And Vincent Kartheiser Split After 8 Years Together

Alexis Bledel, left, and Vincent Kartheiser arrive at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. via Associated Press

Actors Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel are reportedly splitting after eight years and one child together.

According to Us Weekly, which first announced the split, the “Mad Men” cast member filed for divorce from the “Gilmore Girls” star on Aug. 10 with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York.

Kartheiser’s rep confirmed the breakup to HuffPost but offered no further comment. Bledel’s reps did not immediately return a message.

The couple first met in 2011 when Bledel made a guest appearance on “Mad Men” as Beth Dawes, who had an affair with Pete Campbell, the character played by Kartheiser.

The two married in 2014 in Ojai and gave birth to a baby boy a year later.

The breakup comes two months after Bledel’s “Gilmore Girls” castmate Lauren Graham announced her breakup with actor Peter Krause.