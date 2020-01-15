These Vintage Baby Names Are Getting More Popular

Baby names follow interesting, and at times surprising, journeys up and down popularity charts. And in the U.S., there seems to be a trend of vintage baby names making a comeback lately.

Indeed, old-school choices like Hazel, Leo and Stella are back in the Top 50 after decades of decline, according to the Social Security Administration’s latest data.

Volanthevist via Getty Images The Social Security Administration has baby name popularity data dating back to the 1880s.

HuffPost analyzed the SSA’s popularity lists, which date back to the 1880s, and put together a collection of baby names that were popular in decades past, fell down in the rankings, but then rose back up the charts in recent years. Scroll down for 70 increasingly popular baby name ideas with a little vintage flair.

Girls

Violet

Hazel

Faye

June

Ada

Millie

Eloise

Cora

Dorothy

Vera

Elsie

Stella

Rosalie

Alice

Leila

Olive

Josie

Esther

Frances

Jane

Rosemary

Nora

Ruth

Eleanor

Rose

Lola

Josephine

Mae

Vivian

Leona

Rosalyn

Amelia

Mabel

Isla

Georgia

Rosie

Clara

Penelope

Florence

Opal

Boys

Clyde

Warren

Silas

Everett

Otto

August

Emmett

Hugh

Jasper

Leon

Harrison

Amos

Theo

Henry

Otis

Dean

Cyrus

Archie

Turner

Isaiah

Leo

Benedict

Forest

Wallace

Augustine

Levi

Gus

Arlo

Enoch