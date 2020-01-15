These Vintage Baby Names Are Getting More Popular

Baby names follow interesting, and at times surprising, journeys up and down popularity charts. And in the U.S., there seems to be a trend of vintage baby names making a comeback lately.
Indeed, old-school choices like Hazel, Leo and Stella are back in the Top 50 after decades of decline, according to the Social Security Administration’s latest data.
HuffPost analyzed the SSA’s popularity lists, which date back to the 1880s, and put together a collection of baby names that were popular in decades past, fell down in the rankings, but then rose back up the charts in recent years. Scroll down for 70 increasingly popular baby name ideas with a little vintage flair.
Girls
Violet
Hazel
Faye
June
Ada
Millie
Eloise
Cora
Dorothy
Vera
Elsie
Stella
Rosalie
Alice
Leila
Olive
Josie
Esther
Frances
Jane
Rosemary
Nora
Ruth
Eleanor
Rose
Lola
Josephine
Mae
Vivian
Leona
Rosalyn
Amelia
Mabel
Isla
Georgia
Rosie
Clara
Penelope
Florence
Opal
Boys
Clyde
Warren
Silas
Everett
Otto
August
Emmett
Hugh
Jasper
Leon
Harrison
Amos
Theo
Henry
Otis
Dean
Cyrus
Archie
Turner
Isaiah
Leo
Benedict
Forest
Wallace
Augustine
Levi
Gus
Arlo
Enoch
Theodore