26 Vintage Photos Of Fabulous Easter Outfits Past

Putting candy into colorful plastic eggs and eating marshmallow Peeps are relatively modern Easter activities. But some holiday traditions date back further ― like dressing up in a special spring outfit to celebrate the holy day.
From ornate hats (Queen Elizabeth sets a high standard) to colorful coats, people have been sporting eye-catching ensembles at Easter Sunday services and parades throughout the past century. And we’ve got the pictures to prove it.
Below, we’ve rounded up 26 vintage photos of people in their Easter best.
1931
1938
Circa 1940
1941
1941
1941
1942
1943
1945
1945
1945
1946
1947
Late 1940s/Early 1950s
1952
1952
1953
1954
1955
1957
1959
1963
1965
1977
1981
1981
