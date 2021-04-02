Style & Beauty

26 Vintage Photos Of Fabulous Easter Outfits Past

From ornate hats to spring jackets, Easter has long been an occasion to dress up.

Putting candy into colorful plastic eggs and eating marshmallow Peeps are relatively modern Easter activities. But some holiday traditions date back further ― like dressing up in a special spring outfit to celebrate the holy day.

From ornate hats (Queen Elizabeth sets a high standard) to colorful coats, people have been sporting eye-catching ensembles at Easter Sunday services and parades throughout the past century. And we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

Below, we’ve rounded up 26 vintage photos of people in their Easter best.

1931
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Cornelius Vanderbilt IV with is wife, Mary, and mother, Grace Graham Vanderbilt, parade in front of St. Thomas' Church in New York City on Easter Sunday.
1938
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
CBS News reporter Robert Trout, actress and society hostess Cobina Wright and her daughter Cobina Carolyn Wright appear in CBS Radio Easter parade coverage on Park Avenue in New York City in 1938.
Circa 1940
Ruth Sondak via Getty Images
A chicken hatches out of an egg on a woman's hat during the Easter Parade in New York City circa 1940.
1941
Universal History Archive via Getty Images
Children stand in front of a movie theater in Chicago on Easter Sunday in 1941.
1941
Bettmann via Getty Images
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt leave St. Thomas' Parish in Washington, D.C., on Easter Sunday.
1941
Dmitri Kessel via Getty Images
A woman models Easter lapel flowers in 1941.
1942
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Marjorie P. Stoddard appears at the Easter Parade outside St. Bartholomew's Church on Park Avenue in New York City in 1942.
1943
Weegee(Arthur Fellig)/International Center of Photography via Getty Images
Two women leave the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem on Easter Sunday.
1945
Myron Davis via Getty Images
The 1945 Easter Parade in Chicago.
1945
Wallace Kirkland via Getty Images
A little girl waits for an Easter parade to start in 1945.
1945
Marie Hansen via Getty Images
Two women attend an Easter party in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1945.
1946
Bettmann via Getty Images
Joan Crawford and her 7-year-old daughter, Christina, wear Easter bonnets in 1946.
1947
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Two women in Easter bonnets join the Easter Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City in 1947.
Late 1940s/Early 1950s
Underwood Archives via Getty Images
An ornate Easter bonnet in the late 1940s or early 1950s.
1952
Bettmann via Getty Images
Jean Leonard, Air Force Sgt. Harry Logan and Mrs. Harry Logan stroll by the Hotel Theresa in Harlem on Easter Sunday 1952.
1952
Keystone-France via Getty Images
A woman wears an "I Like Ike" hat in honor of presidential candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower to the 1952 Easter parade in New York City.
1953
NBC via Getty Images
Models line up during the fashion show and Easter Parade in New York City in 1953.
1954
Bettmann via Getty Images
First lady Mamie Eisenhower in her Easter outfit in 1954.
1955
Morse Collection/Gado via Getty Images
The New York City Easter parade in 1955.
1957
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
Pearly Queens attend the Easter parade in Rotten Row in Hyde Park, London, in 1957.
1959
Afro Newspaper/Gado via Getty Images
An Easter celebration in 1959.
1963
MPI via Getty Images
President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and their children Caroline and John Jr. appear on Easter Sunday 1963 in Palm Beach, Florida.
1965
Perry H. Kretz via Getty Images
Easter bonnets on parade at a fashion show, sponsored by textile and fashion stores in Harlem, New York, in 1965.
1977
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
The winners of the 1977 Easter Bonnet Parade in Newcastle, England.
1981
Bettmann via Getty Images
A woman displays her hat at the 1981 Easter parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
1981
Bettmann via Getty Images
Dolores Edmund shows off her lace and floral hat on Fifth Avenue during the Easter parade in 1981.
