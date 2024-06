This Vintage-Style Enamelware Is Hiding In Plain Sight On Amazon

A lightweight, uniquely designed 12-ounce mug

Mugs are a great starting point for those beginning their journey (or love affair, if I may) with enamelware. Weighing less than half a pound, each mug is easy on wrists and hands while sporting the impressive shatterproof durability unique to enamel. You can choose between solid white versions with colored trims, or Crow Canyon's colorful hand-splattered marble designs. By the way, these mugs hold more than coffee and tea — they're also a cute way to enjoy ice cream and snacks."The cups are light - so. They are thus not well insulated, but I drink my coffee down fast so that is not an issue. Theyand I even take them with me (along with my aeropress) when I travel and don't know if the hotel will have cups. These are- so does my 91 year old dad (yup, they both drink a lot of coffee - might be the key to longevity)." — Dr. Terry Simpson