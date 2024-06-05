ShoppinghomekitchenOutdoor Living

This Vintage-Style Enamelware Is Hiding In Plain Sight On Amazon

"My sister says I'm obsessed — I can't deny it," one reviewer wrote. "You may want to proceed cautiously, or you'll be smitten too."
Have you ever suffered your favorite bowl breaking in the midst of a move or shattering on the ground after an errant hand knocked it over? Or, found a seemingly perfect mug that ended up being so heavy that you avoided using it to spare your hands and wrists? Meet your new favorite dish hero: Enamelware.

So sturdy that it’s the dishware of choice for outdoor excursions and long travels, enamel is also notoriously lightweight and easy to clean due to its inherently non-stick material. It’s even safe for use with open flames like campfires — another reason it’s a must-have for campers — and heat sources like ovens and stovetops. (P.S.: It’s also dishwasher-safe!) Just take care not to put it in the microwave, as it’s made with steel (the manufacturing process involves fusing porcelain and steel at high heat).

Plus, enamelware is plain good-looking, striking a rare balance between timeless style and rustic function that looks great as home decor and while in use. This makes sense given its origins: Enamelware has been used for centuries around the globe, and enjoyed marked popularity in the U.S. during the 20th century as it prevented rust from infiltrating food.

We at HuffPost Shopping are huge enamel stans, so we were excited — to put it mildly — to discover an entire line of vintage-style Crow Canyon enamelware hiding in plain sight on Amazon. Read on for our favorites.

1
Amazon
A lightweight, uniquely designed 12-ounce mug
Mugs are a great starting point for those beginning their journey (or love affair, if I may) with enamelware. Weighing less than half a pound, each mug is easy on wrists and hands while sporting the impressive shatterproof durability unique to enamel. You can choose between solid white versions with colored trims, or Crow Canyon's colorful hand-splattered marble designs. By the way, these mugs hold more than coffee and tea — they're also a cute way to enjoy ice cream and snacks.

Promising review: "The cups are light - so good for people who don't like heavy mugs. They are thus not well insulated, but I drink my coffee down fast so that is not an issue. They clean up easily and I even take them with me (along with my aeropress) when I travel and don't know if the hotel will have cups. These are classic campground coffee cups that make me smile every time I use them. My 88 year old mom loves them because she can easily lift the cup - so does my 91 year old dad (yup, they both drink a lot of coffee - might be the key to longevity)." — Dr. Terry Simpson
Blue/white splatter mug: $12.99 at AmazonWhite mug with black trim: $16.45 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Or some chic 14-ounce tumblers
Enamel tumblers are even easier to transport and stack since they're sleek and lack handles. (Note: Their lack of handles also means they're best used for lukewarm or cold drinks.) In addition to holding beverages, reviewers report using these for storing toothbrushes, pens, flowers and even hair ties. The tumblers come in multiple designs — both marbled colorful versions and white styles with colored trims — and in packs of one or four.

Promising review: "I purchased this whole set, with the exception of a few extra pieces like the 3 tier cake plate, etc. I love this stuff! I have a few antique pieces in white with red trim and they match perfectly! They are dishwasher safe too! The seller is by far the best company that I have dealt with online! I have been using the tumblers and plates on a daily basis now, and they are holding up perfectly! Don't hesitate to buy!" — J. Allen
Burgundy/cream splatter tumbler: $16.99 at AmazonWhite tumber with blue trim: $19.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A 20-ounce enamel bowl
These featherweight, sturdy bowls may be your new favorite for holding cereal, pastas, ice cream and more. They're available in plain white and splatter colors, and in sets of one and four.

You can also grab Crow Canyon enamel bowls in other sizes, including as a 2-quart serving bowl and a 14-ounce rice bowl.

Promising review: "Super cute bowl! I didn’t expect it to be this lightweight, it’s great! Love the color, looks even better than the picture in real life." — Kacey
Red/white splatter bowl: $15.99 at AmazonWhite bowl with turquoise trim: $18.15 at Amazon
4
Amazon
And some stylish, mess-free plates
These easy-clean 10.5-inch plates boast a 1.5-inch height to help easily contain your pasta and rice dishes. Plus, they're effortlessly gorgeous. They're available in multiple marbled colors and white with colored trim styles, as well as in sets of one and four.

Promising review: "I am still in awe of how attractive these are. They mesmerize me ! I can't stop buying more. They are also strong,easily cleaned, and so dang useful ! My sister says I'm obsessed - I can't deny it. You may want to proceed cautiously - or you'll be smitten too.

But on the other hand - I've heard they're are not making the splatterware anymore - and just doing the plain white with colored rim - so - maybe you should hurry. Buy some ...... you'll see." — Sally D. Fuller
Turquoise/white splatter plate: $27.99 at AmazonBlack with white trim plate: $27.99 at Amazon
|
