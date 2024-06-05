This Vintage-Style Enamelware Is Hiding In Plain Sight On Amazon

Amazon These vintage-style enamel dishes from Amazon are durable, lightweight and excellent for travel and camping.

Have you ever suffered your favorite bowl breaking in the midst of a move or shattering on the ground after an errant hand knocked it over? Or, found a seemingly perfect mug that ended up being so heavy that you avoided using it to spare your hands and wrists? Meet your new favorite dish hero: Enamelware.

So sturdy that it’s the dishware of choice for outdoor excursions and long travels, enamel is also notoriously lightweight and easy to clean due to its inherently non-stick material. It’s even safe for use with open flames like campfires — another reason it’s a must-have for campers — and heat sources like ovens and stovetops. (P.S.: It’s also dishwasher-safe!) Just take care not to put it in the microwave, as it’s made with steel (the manufacturing process involves fusing porcelain and steel at high heat).

Plus, enamelware is plain good-looking, striking a rare balance between timeless style and rustic function that looks great as home decor and while in use. This makes sense given its origins: Enamelware has been used for centuries around the globe, and enjoyed marked popularity in the U.S. during the 20th century as it prevented rust from infiltrating food.

We at HuffPost Shopping are huge enamel stans, so we were excited — to put it mildly — to discover an entire line of vintage-style Crow Canyon enamelware hiding in plain sight on Amazon. Read on for our favorites.