Investing in heatproof glass cookware, like this hot dish from Great Jones, can add a touch of nostalgia to your kitchen and also help you make some great tasting meals.

Humble and industrial origins begin the Pyrex story, a tale that involves a wet-cell battery jar and the curious wife of a glass researcher who was frustrated by casserole dishes that would constantly crack under high temperatures.

The crack-proof and superior cooking capabilities of borosilicate, a non-expansion glass, helped launch Pyrex to household-name status. But, arguably, it’s the company’s technicolor and kitsch designs, prevalent throughout the 50s and 60s, that kept it there.

Mixing bowls painted milky pastel pinks and casserole dishes sporting iconic floral designs marked an entire generation of cookware that you didn’t just cook with, you could display and serve with it, too. The adoration of these vintage dishes continues today in the form of a niche cult following. (Some die-hard collectors are even getting permanently inked with their favorite vintge Pyrex designs.)

It could be that the reason for this unique popularity is that for many people, Pyrex is culturally synonymous with family meals, happy memories and long-standing traditions. Or maybe it’s because the aesthetic is preferred to the minimalist designs of today.

Whatever the case may be, more and more people are catching on to the interest in vintage Pyrex and dishes that look like it. Now, you can get functional, vintage-inspired cookware to add to your own shelf or to give to others. (Free gift idea: Whip up a meal in one of the dishes, then gift both the dish and the meal for a thoughtful holiday offering.)

Shop this collection of kitchenware that may not be vintage Pyrex, but is nonetheless injected with a heavy dose of nostalgia. Find mixing bowls, Dutch ovens and, of course, casserole dishes, without having to go back in time to get them.

