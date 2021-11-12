Humble and industrial origins begin the Pyrex story, a tale that involves a wet-cell battery jar and the curious wife of a glass researcher who was frustrated by casserole dishes that would constantly crack under high temperatures.
The crack-proof and superior cooking capabilities of borosilicate, a non-expansion glass, helped launch Pyrex to household-name status. But, arguably, it’s the company’s technicolor and kitsch designs, prevalent throughout the 50s and 60s, that kept it there.
Mixing bowls painted milky pastel pinks and casserole dishes sporting iconic floral designs marked an entire generation of cookware that you didn’t just cook with, you could display and serve with it, too. The adoration of these vintage dishes continues today in the form of a niche cult following. (Some die-hard collectors are even getting permanently inked with their favorite vintge Pyrex designs.)
It could be that the reason for this unique popularity is that for many people, Pyrex is culturally synonymous with family meals, happy memories and long-standing traditions. Or maybe it’s because the aesthetic is preferred to the minimalist designs of today.
Whatever the case may be, more and more people are catching on to the interest in vintage Pyrex and dishes that look like it. Now, you can get functional, vintage-inspired cookware to add to your own shelf or to give to others. (Free gift idea: Whip up a meal in one of the dishes, then gift both the dish and the meal for a thoughtful holiday offering.)
Shop this collection of kitchenware that may not be vintage Pyrex, but is nonetheless injected with a heavy dose of nostalgia. Find mixing bowls, Dutch ovens and, of course, casserole dishes, without having to go back in time to get them.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A color-dipped nesting bowl set
These candy-colored ceramic bowls are perfect for every stage of your baking and mixing processes. With a thoughtfully-designed, mess-proof pour spout, these bowls are perfect for transferring wet and dry ingredients. Get it from Wolf & Badger for $101.
A Dansk Kobenstyle casserole pot
At the crossroads of authentic vintage style and practical function lies the Dansk Kobenstyle casserole pot, virtually unchanged from its original 1950's design. The triple enameled carbon steel is safe in the dishwasher, oven and freezer, and also provides a thorough, even heat for everything from soups and stews to roasted vegetables or meats. The ingenious lid also doubles as trivet for serving fresh from the oven or stovetop.Get it from Food52 for $165.
A Mosser Glass jadeite mug set
This set of four Mosser Glass coffee cups are hand-finished from jadeite-colored flint glass, a popular color choice all throughout the 1930s-60s. Get it from Food52 for $74.
GreenLife ceramic loaf pan
This ceramic-coated pan may not be made of that famous borosilicate glass, but it is the perfect option for fast heating and a smooth, non-stick release. The healthy non-stick coating is made free from any PFAS
, PFOA
, lead and cadmium and can be safely heated in an oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.Get it from The Original Green Pan for $16.99.
A Great Jones hot dish and lid
This 9-by-13 stoneware ceramic hot plate is directly inspired by the one of the most popular items in a 1950's kitchen: the casserole dish. And like the designated casserole receptacles of yore, this dish from Great Jones can withstand temperatures of up to 450 degrees and conducts heat slowly to provide an even and gentle bake. Plus, the lid and handles make transporting meals to your potluck or family dinners cute and easy. Get it from Great Jones for $100.
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece baker set
These adorable floral-patterned dishes are the perfect way to serve from oven to table while bringing a touch of vintage flair to your culinary endeavors. With a generous capacity of 3.6-quarts for the 14-inch dish and 2.3-quarts for the 12-inch dish, the meal possibilities are endless. The durable stoneware can withstand heat of up to 500 degrees and is both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.Get it from Walmart for $24.97.
A Mosser Glass pink mixing bowl set
These blush-pink handcrafted bowls are made in the United States, come in three ascending sizes and are perfect for mixing, serving and displaying. Their cloudy color and stackable design make them almost identical to milk glass dishes of the mid-century. Get it from 2Modern for $64.60.
A Le Creuset stoneware shallow baker
If this durable 2-quart porcelain baker evokes visions of mayonnaise-laden dishes from a 1950's dinner party, you wouldn't be too off-base: Le Creuset brought this original vintage design back from their archives. Ideal for baking, serving, storing and even reheating, this chip-resistant dish is coated in an enamel finish and can withstand high temps while ensuring an even bake. Get it from Williams Sonoma for $90.
A Great Jones Sweetie Pie dish
A freshly baked pie should never be a relic of the past, and the ceramic pie dish from Great Jones has got you covered. The high-quality stoneware ensures even heat distribution so your crusts turn out the perfect golden brown and there's no soggy bottom in sight. Safely transfer the dish from freezer to oven or even place it under a broiler to toast those meringues, all without running the risk of damage to your dish. Get it from Great Jones for $40.
A Pyrex Star Wars food storage set
May the force be with you as you prep food and store your leftovers in these double-tempered, stain- and odor-resistant bowls. Colorful BPA-free plastic lids keep contents fresh and the painted design encircling the glass is very reminiscent of the iconic Pyrex trend of the past. Get it from Macy's for $21.99.