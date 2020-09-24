HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Looking to level up your at-home cocktail game without having to brush up on your bartending skills? A simple switch of glassware might be all you need to dress up your drinks — even if it’s just non-alcoholic mocktails for a virtual happy hour.

Using unique, yet stunning drinkware and stemware for serving refreshments is an easy way to make life at home feel a bit less everyday more like a getaway. After all, what better way to serve up an old fashioned recipe than in a set of funky old fashioned rocks glass, or a bubbly Prosecco poured in a beautiful vintage-looking coupe glass?

It’s all in the details when it comes to vintage-inspired drinkware. These days, you’ll see everything from colored glassware (from dark hues to beautiful iridescent finishes) to textured glassware, with ridges, bubbles and unusual designs. You’ll likely see more of these vintage-inspired furniture and home decor trends on the rise with modern art deco making a comeback.

There’s nothing more thrilling than discovering the perfect set of vintage glassware at a thrift shop or vintage market, but if you’re still not ready to shop in person yet, you can also find a big selection of unique and unusual glassware at online vintage shops and well-known online marketplaces like Etsy.

Still, if you’re looking for a larger drinkware selection to stock your shelves, retailers like Anthropologie, Food52 and West Elm carry glassware sets — many with vintage-looking designs. You can even find shatter-proof glassware alternatives if you’re worried about shattering your supply.

After all, a well-stocked bar cart will probably be essential this season, especially since you’ll probably be spending more time at home than in the past. Though you’ll still want to keep most of your gatherings small and outdoors (per the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines), it doesn’t hurt to find a good alcohol delivery service, stock up on drink charms to keep track of everyone’s glasses and bookmark a few fall cocktail recipes so you’re prepared.

Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of gorgeous, vintage-inspired glassware that will level up next at-home happy hour.