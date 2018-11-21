Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Style & Beauty

Jewelry Gift Ideas That Ooze Old Hollywood Glamour

These gorgeous accessories are sure to please that special someone on your list.
By Julia Brucculieri
11/21/2018 05:45am ET
All Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn, Dorothy Dandridge and Elizabeth Taylor.

Looking to buy some jewelry for that special someone on your Christmas list but not sure where to start? The ladies of Old Hollywood can provide plenty of inspiration.

Throughout the film industry’s golden age, stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Ava Gardner and Marilyn Monroe ― who reminded us that diamonds are a girl’s best friend ― were often seen draped in precious jewels, strings of pearls or dainty chokers that wouldn’t look out of place at all today.

But since it’s not always easy to snag the perfect piece of vintage jewelry, we’ve done a little hunting and found gorgeous pieces of vintage-inspired accessories. Check them out below:

Strings of Pearls
Pearls were a popular choice among many of Old Hollywood's leading ladies, such as Grace Kelly, Lauren Bacall and Gene Tierney (all seen here). Strings of pearls, whether layered or singular, are elegant and timeless, making them a perfect gift.
Cultured Freshwater Pearl Choker
Macy's
Get the Cultured Freshwater Pearl choker for $46.39 (sale price as of press time)
Splendid Pearls Cultured Freshwater Pearl Choker
JC Penney
Get the Splendid Pearls cultured freshwater pearl choker for $42.24 (sale price as of press time)
Charter Club Imitation Pearl Necklace
Macy's
Get the Charter Club imitation pearl necklace for $19.75 (sale price as of press time)
Pendant Necklaces
Pendant necklaces, as seen here on Ava Gardner, Rita Hayworth and Natalie Wood, weren't quite as prevalent as pearls, but they're just as classic. A pendant can be plain, textured or even engraved with something extra special for your giftee.
Gorjana Stamped Coin Necklace
Shopbop
Get the Gorjana stamped coin necklace for $65
Star Sparkle Necklace
Madewell
Get the Star Sparkle necklace for $32
Bold-Yet-Understated Earrings
Hollywood stars like Rita Moreno, Lena Horne and Audrey Hepburn were clearly fans of the statement earring. But the pairs shown here somehow manage to be both bold and understated -- they're chunky, but not too big, and they still draw attention to the face. Plus, they look just as stylish now as they did back then.
Robert Lee Morris Soho Teardrop Studs
Macy's
Get the Robert Lee Morris Soho teardrop studs for $9.56
Ross + Simons Puffed Dome Earrings
HuffPost
Get the Ross + Simons puffed dome earrings for $45.50 (sale price at press time)
Circle Statement Earrings
HuffPost
Get the circle statement earrings for $29.50
Dangling Stones
Nothing screams Old Hollywood glamour quite like some sparkling diamond earrings, like the ones seen here on Esther Williams, Jane Russell and Elizabeth Taylor.
Double Crystal Drop Earrings
J.Crew
Get the double crystal drop earrings for $65
Rock Candy Drop Earrings
Nordstrom
Get the Nina Rock Candy drop earrings for $50
Stella & Dot Campbell Chandelier Earrings
Stella & Dot
Get the Stella & Dot Campbell chandelier earrings for $49
Dainty Chokers
You may associate chokers with music festival season, but these close-fitting necklaces are a simple, elegant way to finish off an outfit. Plus, they come in plenty of varieties, as seen here on Dorothy Dandridge, Lizabeth Scott and Marilyn Monroe.
Carmen Velvet Choker
HuffPost
Get the Carmen velvet choker for $10
Mejuri Sapphire Choker
HuffPost
Get the Mejuri sapphire choker for $55
Swarovski Crystal Dot Necklace
J.Crew
Get the Swarovski Crystal dot necklace for $118
