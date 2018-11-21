Jewelry Gift Ideas That Ooze Old Hollywood Glamour

Looking to buy some jewelry for that special someone on your Christmas list but not sure where to start? The ladies of Old Hollywood can provide plenty of inspiration.
Throughout the film industry’s golden age, stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Ava Gardner and Marilyn Monroe ― who reminded us that diamonds are a girl’s best friend ― were often seen draped in precious jewels, strings of pearls or dainty chokers that wouldn’t look out of place at all today.
But since it’s not always easy to snag the perfect piece of vintage jewelry, we’ve done a little hunting and found gorgeous pieces of vintage-inspired accessories. Check them out below:
Strings of Pearls
Cultured Freshwater Pearl Choker
Splendid Pearls Cultured Freshwater Pearl Choker
Charter Club Imitation Pearl Necklace
Pendant Necklaces
Gorjana Stamped Coin Necklace
Star Sparkle Necklace
Bold-Yet-Understated Earrings
Robert Lee Morris Soho Teardrop Studs
Ross + Simons Puffed Dome Earrings
Circle Statement Earrings
Dangling Stones
Double Crystal Drop Earrings
Rock Candy Drop Earrings
Stella & Dot Campbell Chandelier Earrings
Dainty Chokers
Carmen Velvet Choker
Mejuri Sapphire Choker
Swarovski Crystal Dot Necklace
