There’s nothing like a great coat to finish off any outfit, especially during the cold and dreary winter months.
Wearing the right coat can make you feel plenty of things: strong, polished, sophisticated and even just plain fun, depending on the style. If anyone understood that, it was the women of Old Hollywood. Stars like Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Esther Williams, among many others, were masters of outerwear.
During these stars’ reign of the film industry, fur coats ― often seen as a symbol of wealth and status ― were a go-to, but tailored wool coats, sometimes in check and plaid patterns, were also popular.
Many of the classic styles beloved by Old Hollywood starlets, such as belted wool trenches and oversized silhouettes, have stood the test of time. One notable difference, however, is real fur’s declining popularity. Over the past year alone, major brands like Burberry, Givenchy and Gucci have ditched fur in favor of faux alternatives. And while faux fur isn’t a perfect substitute, it doesn’t involve harming animals.
To get a little inspiration for the upcoming winter coat season, check out the photos below and find out how to get some vintage-inspired outerwear for yourself: