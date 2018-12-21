Vintage Jane Fonda: Photos Of The Star's Incredible Style

Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images

Jane Fonda is a true style icon of our time.

With every red carpet appearance, the star brings her A-game. Whether she’s wearing a Balmain jumpsuit or a Givenchy couture gown, the “Grace & Frankie” star always nails it.

Unsurprisingly, the Oscar winner and activist has been quite the fashion plate since the early days of her career. In the ’60s, she was all about easy, carefree glamour and voluminous hair (a la Barbarella), and in the ’70s, her short, shaggy hairstyle become somewhat of a signature. She often leaned toward classic, tailored pieces but incorporated some boho-inspired elements like fringe. She also knows how to rock a turtleneck.

In the 1980s, it was all about the bodysuits and tights, as Fonda was a massive fitness queen. Who can forget those Jane Fonda workout videos?

In honor of the actress’s 81st birthday on Dec. 21, we’re taking a look back at some of her most stunning vintage style moments.

Check out the photos below: