Style & Beauty

Vintage Jane Fonda: Photos Of The Star's Incredible Style

Whatever she's wearing, the Oscar-winning actress always nails it.
By Julia Brucculieri
12/21/2018 05:45am ET
Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images

Jane Fonda is a true style icon of our time.

With every red carpet appearance, the star brings her A-game. Whether she’s wearing a Balmain jumpsuit or a Givenchy couture gown, the “Grace & Frankie” star always nails it.

Unsurprisingly, the Oscar winner and activist has been quite the fashion plate since the early days of her career. In the ’60s, she was all about easy, carefree glamour and voluminous hair (a la Barbarella), and in the ’70s, her short, shaggy hairstyle become somewhat of a signature. She often leaned toward classic, tailored pieces but incorporated some boho-inspired elements like fringe. She also knows how to rock a turtleneck.

In the 1980s, it was all about the bodysuits and tights, as Fonda was a massive fitness queen. Who can forget those Jane Fonda workout videos?

In honor of the actress’s 81st birthday on Dec. 21, we’re taking a look back at some of her most stunning vintage style moments.

Check out the photos below:

1959
Bettmann via Getty Images
The actress before boarding a flight to Los Angeles.
Circa 1960s
Bettmann via Getty Images
Fonda in a cheerleader outfit.
Undated
Bettmann via Getty Images
A young Fonda in a waist-length shot wearing in a mustard-striped sweater.
Undated
Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
A black turtleneck and camera equipment frame her rising-star face.
Undated
Horst P. Horst via Getty Images
Fonda in a plaid wool dress with brown suede belt.
1960
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
A promotional studio portrait of the actress for the film "Tall Story."
1960
Leonard McCombe via Getty Images
Fonda on the street in New York City, sometime in 1960.
1962
Archive Photos via Getty Images
Fonda in "The Chapman Report," directed by George Cukor, 1962.
Early 1960s
Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
Fonda in a printed dress, sometime in the early '60s.
1964
PHOTONEWS via Getty Images
Fonda tries to tie a scarf around her head in this photo from 1964.
1965
Kaye via Getty Images
Fonda on a sofa at the Savoy Hotel in London.
1965
Dove via Getty Images
Fonda wears a houndstooth skirt suit in London.
1966
Columbia Pictures via Getty Images
Fonda with Marlon Brando on the set of "The Chase."
1966
Vittoriano Rastelli via Getty Images
The actress, model, writer and political activist with her then-partner, French director Roger Vadim, at the 1966 Venice Film Festival.
1969
Central Press via Getty Images
Fonda carries her baby daughter in France.
1970
Art Zelin via Getty Images
The actress wears a laced-up top and skirt in this 1970 photo taken in New York City.
1970
John G. White via Getty Images
Fonda gives a speech in Denver about her opposition to the Vietnam War, 1970.
Circa 1970s
Bill Ray via Getty Images
Fonda carries a Louis Vuitton bag as she walks down the street.
1971
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Fonda as Bree Daniels in "Klute," directed by Alan J Pakula, 1971.
1975
George Rose via Getty Images
The Academy Award-winning actress talks with a reporter on the veranda of her Santa Monica, California, home in 1975.
1978
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
Fonda sports a tweed pageboy hat at the Cannes Film Festival in 1978.
1979
Images Press via Getty Images
Fonda at the 51st Academy Awards in Los Angeles, collecting a best actress Oscar for "Coming Home."
1979
Ron Galella via Getty Images
The actress and fitness icon attends a Jane Fonda Workout press conference in Beverly Hills.
1980
Images Press via Getty Images
The actress with Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin at the premiere of "9 to 5" in New York City.
