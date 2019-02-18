The pantsuit might be a red carpet style staple ― for both men and women ― these days, but that wasn’t always the case.

In fact, pants in general weren’t really seen as socially acceptable garb for women until the 20th century, and even then they were only meant to be worn for certain occasions or activities, such as cycling.

In the 1920s and ’30s, however, actresses like Katharine Hepburn and Marlene Dietrich challenged the norm and adopted the pantsuit for themselves. As Alexandra Mondalek pointed out in an article on Yahoo, Dietrich and Hepburn’s decisions to wear pantsuits so openly was considered daring. Even today when women wear pantsuits, it’s almost always seen as a style statement.

But if it weren’t for the Old Hollywood style rule breakers like Dietrich, Hepburn and a few others, we might not be seeing stars like Emma Stone and Leslie Jones confidently rocking pantsuits at major red carpet events.

Below, check out some great vintage photos of Hollywood stars who sure knew how to wear the pants: