Summer hat season is almost upon us and the women of Old Hollywood can provide plenty of great inspiration for how to wear a topper with your favorite warm-weather outfits.

The actresses of Hollywood’s golden age were masters in the art of wearing hats, particularly those of the wide-brimmed variety (which were and continue to be on trend). Stars like Gene Tierney, Elizabeth Taylor, Ava Gardner and Rita Hayworth wore them with effortless class.

Sun hats are one accessory that never really seem to go away, and quite frankly, that’s a good thing. Not only are brimmed hats fashionable, they’re functional, acting as a barrier between the sun’s harmful rays and the face. The wider the brim, the better the protection ― and we all know how important it is to protect ourselves from the sun.

Whether you’re spending a day at the park, the beach or around town, a good hat can elevate any outfit. Luckily, they’re easy to find these days and they come in a variety of price points. Stores like Nordstrom Rack and T.J. Maxx are goldmines for affordable wide-brimmed, floppy straw hats in the spring and summer, and you can even buy them on Amazon. If you’re looking for something a little more luxe, there’s always Neiman Marcus.

If these photos don’t make you want to bust out your summer hats (or perhaps buy yourself a new one), nothing will: