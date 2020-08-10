Viola Davis Was Edited Into Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Video And It's Incredible

Viola Davis is apparently a big supporter of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song “WAP,” and she gave her fans some treats over the weekend.

The “How To Get Away with Murder” star on Sunday shared fan-made memes of herself edited into the music video for “WAP,” and we can’t stop staring at then.

In one edit, Davis’ face is superimposed over that of Kylie Jenner, whose brief appearance in the video caused dismay to many Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans.

Davis shared the edit on her social media pages, asking: “Who did this?” (although she credited @harpybitxh as the artist).