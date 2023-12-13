The 2024 Golden Globe nominees were announced Monday and, like clockwork, there were some obvious snubs.
“Reservation Dogs” and Dominique Fishback’s performance in “Swarm” were unfortunately overlooked, and “The Color Purple” was largely ignored. But the most blatant oversight had to be Viola Davis for her performance in “Air” as Deloris Jordan, Michael Jordan’s mother.
Hand-picked for the role by the six-time NBA champion himself, Davis (unsurprisingly) stole the show. “Air” got critical acclaim, but it was the EGOT winner’s acting that stood out as a highlight across the board.
So it was shocking, to me, to see Davis without a single nod for the Globes, especially when the film itself was nominated for best musical or comedy film, and Matt Damon for best actor in a musical or comedy.
This is the second year in a row that the Globes have inexcusably snubbed Davis. They ended up overlooking her stellar performance as the lead in “The Woman King,” a sin that karma will repay Hollywood for down the road.
On this week’s episode of “I Know That’s Right,” I talk Golden Globe snubs, Cardi B and Offset, and what you need to know about the Young Thug/YSL trial with journalist Jewel Wicker. Tune in:
If you want more interviews, pop culture rundowns and conversations too layered for a social media thread to tackle, subscribe to “I Know That’s Right.” With new episodes dropping each week, this show is sure to keep you entertained, informed and shouting “I know that’s right” every now and then.