Viola Davis Just Became An EGOT Winner

Viola Davis attends the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Viola Davis was already the G.O.A.T., but now she’s also an E.G.O.T. with a win at the 2023 Grammy Awards for the audiobook narration of her debut memoir, “Finding Me.”

Davis, who has had some of the most iconic roles of this generation in films including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Woman King,” was the only one in the Best Audio Book Narration category who hadn’t had a Grammy before Sunday night.

She was up against Questlove, Jamie Foxx, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mel Brooks, who became an EGOT winner in 2001.

This win makes Davis, 57, the fourth Black person to earn an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony behind Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend. Quincy Jones, James Earl Jones and Harry Belafonte’s respective honorary awards also make them EGOT winners. She is the 18th person overall to receive the status.

Davis has been racking up these awards since 2001, when she won her first Tony for Best Featured Actress in “King Hedley II.”

She won her second Tony in 2010 for Lead Actress in the Broadway production of August Wilson’s “Fences.”

