Viola Davis Hits Back At 'Incredibly Hurtful' Critics Of Her Michelle Obama Portrayal

Viola Davis has seen your tweets about her portrayal of Michelle Obama in the new Showtime series “The First Lady” ― and she’d like to have a word.

The Oscar winner is hitting back at the response to her turn as the former FLOTUS in the anthology series, which follows the parallel lives of three women who made their mark on the White House: Obama, Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson).

Since the show’s premiere earlier this month, viewers have mocked Davis’ performance as unnecessarily exaggerated, with many expressing confusion about her decision to conspicuously purse her lips in certain scenes.

Speaking with the BBC in an interview published Monday, the actor addressed the backlash for the first time, saying it’s “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work.”

“Critics absolutely serve no purpose,” Davis told the BBC. “And I’m not saying that to be nasty, either.”

“They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know,” she went on. “Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you, and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth.’ So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you.”