Viola Davis is feeling the pressure of playing Michelle Obama.

“I’m terrified,” the actor said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday.

It was announced last month that Davis would star as the former first lady in Showtime’s dramatized “First Ladies” anthology series. Davis said the script is great, but she’s keenly aware of the burden to get her performance right.

“I don’t care what else I’ve done in my life ― I won an Emmy, I won an Oscar, two Tonys ― but if I mess this up, this’ll be the defining moment in my life,” she told host Kimmel.

Davis said she’s waiting for her publicist “to call and say, ’Hold the line, it’s Michelle Obama ― to cuss your ass out.’”

Davis, in her sixth and final season of “How To Get Away With Murder,” is also thinking of the audience.

“Listen, I don’t want to make my people mad,” she said.

Watch the interview above.