A deal is in place for Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama, according to reports.

The “How To Get Away With Murder” star is set to make her portrayal in Showtime’s dramatized “First Ladies” anthology series, Deadline reported Monday. Showtime retweeted the article.

The project has a three-script commitment, with the first season highlighting Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Obama, the entertainment outlet noted.

Davis is also executive producing, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Variety characterized the project as “in development.”

Davis, a three-time Oscar nominee who won Best Supporting Actress for “Fences,” will appear on her sixth and final season of the TV series “How To Get Away With Murder” in the fall.

A previous portrayal of Michelle Obama featured Tika Sumpter as the future first lady to Parker Sawyer’s future President Barack Obama in a fictionalized movie account of their courtship, “Southside With You” (2016).