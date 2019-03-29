Viola Davis Skydives For First Time, 'Tackling My Fears And Freedom'

Calling it “the ultimate exercise in letting go,” Viola Davis went skydiving for the first time recently.

The Oscar-winning actress took the plunge in Hawaii, sharing her experience via Instagram this week.

In a gallery of videos, the “How To Get Away With Murder” star expressed anxiety beforehand and joked that her will had been prepared.

Then it came time to jump from the plane at 12,000 feet. Attached to her instructor, she dove into the sky. Some profanity understandably flew as she hurtled toward the earth, but she handled the rush with aplomb.

The actress exchanged a hand slap mid-air with the instructor, sang a few bars of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” and sailed to a happy landing.

Now she belongs to the unofficial Celebrities Who Skydive Club, which counts Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith among its members.