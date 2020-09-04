'Violent Trump' Ad Ties The President To U.S. Hate Explosion

A blistering new political ad attacks President Donald Trump as the stoker in chief of racist violence in America.

The ad, by the Really American anti-Trump PAC, underscores national surges in hate crimes against Blacks, Muslims and Jews. And it juxtaposes the worsening situation in America with a mashup of Trump’s disparaging remarks about immigrants and calls to violence against his detractors, including: “Knock the crap out of ’em.”

The ad concludes with a self-own by Trump when he bashed Barack Obama in 2016 in his Republican National Convention speech: “The irresponsible rhetoric of our president, who has used the pulpit of the presidency to divide us by race and color, has made America a more dangerous environment than frankly I have ever seen.”

The ad concludes: “End the nightmare.”

Really American is currently targeting its ads in the battleground states of Ohio and Pennsylvania. Its first 28 attack videos since mid-June garnered 60 million views, according to the PAC.

Check the latest ad above.

