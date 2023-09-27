Popular items from this list include:
A set of six waterproof matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick, and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason, this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging, and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
An octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising reviews:
"I saw this on TikTok, and it works great so far." — MarMar Manuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
Rare Beauty pigmented liquid blush
Available in seven radiant shades and four matte shades.
Promising review:
"I hope this never gets discontinued because it will take me forever to go through the bottle, but I love it. The color LOVE is so perfect, and I imagine will be great on so many skin tones. So pigmented. Honestly really fun to use. It seems overwhelming and like a lot of pigment, but it blends so well. TikTok make me buy it, and I definitely don’t regret it
and will probably end up buying other colors." — AlexaX
A set of five makeup sponges
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years, and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use, and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. I'm very happy with my purchase and the price. I will definitely continue to buy." — chris
A Denman hair styling brush
Promising review:
"TikTok made me do it. I never knew I had 3A curls until I used this brush. It evenly spreads product throughout the hair and clumps up your curls. It’s just an amazing brush!" — mariela
An exfoliating scrub mitt
Promising review:
"I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really does a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing!
I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all.
However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh. I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized
." — Kat
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub exfoliant
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it, and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Launa
A nail and cuticle oil designed to help strengthen your nails with daily use
Promising review:
"I found this on TikTok, and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
A lengthening mascara
Promising review
: "I bought this mascara after seeing it go viral on TikTok. This stuff is incredible. I've been using this mascara for two months, and it's still performing very well.
I admit that I am not a fan of the packaging (it feels clunky, cheap, and plasticy), but it's the inside that counts, right? The formula builds well. The brush is the perfect length to grip and coat all of my lashes. It lengthens my short eyelashes after just one coat!
I tested this against my more expensive mascaras, and it performed better than most!" — Gizelle Cade
A hair-finishing stick
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and didn’t believe it was as good as they said, but it is! It looks like a tube of mascara, and I thought it would make my hair hard or greasy looking, nope! Just makes the flyaways stay down.
Now if I could just remember to use it more often." — Sam Ingle
An edge control gel
Promising review:
"So, I first found out about this product in my Cosmo school I attend and fell in love. It stays on just right for a long time, just as advertised!
I had bought a different edge tamer and was disappointed, but this one exceeds my expectations
, which is why I also purchased the largest tub size! <3 This is my fave edge tamer out there! A little goes a long way!" — Maria
A Crease Piece eyeshadow kit
Crease Piece is a woman-owned small business founded by Brittney Foley after she went viral for using a spoon to create a cut crease
. Since a spoon doesn't work for every eye shape, she decided to create the Crease Piece, which has three different-shaped sets that work for more people. Promising review:
"I've only tried it once so far, the wing crease, but it worked great!! As with anything, there is a learning curve and requires a bit of practice to perfect it. But, overall, it is quite easy to use! I can't wait to try it out with other looks, colors, and styles! I'm happy with my purchase." — Melina Wagner
The Chi Spin N Curl hair curler
Promising review:
"OK. This thing is amazing. I have two sisters that are professional cosmetologists and well that talent surpassed me COMPLETELY. I have straight, stubborn hair. I’ve never been able to get it to do anything. I’ve never been good at using a curling iron, wand, leave-in curlers or had any luck with the “wavy hair hacks." So I did my research when I saw this thing on TikTok, of all places, and WOW, I’m super impressed. I’ve used it twice so far and truly LOVE IT! It's very easy to use." — LinLo09
Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector
Promising review:
"My hair was damaged from use of heat tools and became unmanageable, but after watching a 'Sephora Must-Haves' Video on TikTok, something told me to try it! So I did! Oh man, how I’ve seen a major difference after using this product!
This is just my second time using it (same bottle). Yes, it’s only 100 ml, but it’s so worth the money. I use it as an overnight mask and wash it in the morning! I never been so happy with results." — michelleelee
A hydrating cleansing balm
Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes Micellar Water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily).
With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
A hydrating, non-foaming cream cleanser
Promising review:
"I got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" — L. Ashburne
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A winged eyeliner stamp
It's available in four sizes and styles.
Promising review:
"Someone recommended this product for me on TikTok, I was unsure of the quality because it was such a cheap price. I have cried and swam, and this stuff doesn’t come off easy! It’s great. Not to mention it lasts a long time! I am happy with this brand." — Shay Lastowski
A pair of silicone facial applicator brushes
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier.
I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love love love!" — Caterina
A stimulating shampoo scalp massager
Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right, and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it, and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A smoothing lightweight hair oil
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing. My hair was very dry and the ends appeared split. I bought this stuff from a TikTok recommendation and will never go back. Super light and moisturizing." — Leah
A set of three dermaplaning razors
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical, but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows, and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
A soothing and redness-reducing facial spray
Tower 28 is a LA-based woman-owned small business that creates nontoxic, vegan and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types. Promising review:
"I saw this product all over TikTok and for good reason! I'm glad this went viral because I have never heard of using hypochlorous acid for your face before, and I'm so happy I discovered this product! I use it everywhere — sometimes up to 5 times a day because it makes me feel so clean.
This is especially helpful when you are at the gym or sweating anywhere else and I also use it to disinfect my face before reapplying sunscreen throughout the day." — dangokass
An 8-second hair repairing treatment
It's recommended to use this product on the ends of your hair (be careful to avoid your scalp) two to three times per week on wet hair after you shampoo. You should use one dose if you have fine to medium-textured hair, two to three if you have thick to curly-textured hair, and add one extra dose if you have long hair. Promising Reviews:
"Yes, I actually saw this product reviewed on TikTok and had to try it. It is amazing stuff, OMGOSH!!! I have already purchased my second bottle. I have a lot of hair, and it gets tangled easily this stuff made it soft and manageable after the first use. PLEASE be careful not to get it on your scalp it does start to feel warm almost like when you have had your hair color on too long, I just use it more towards the ends. Overall great stuff." — Jennifer Borchers
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot of breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this.
I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
Winky Lux color-adjusting Flower Balm
Promising review
: "I honestly have no complaints with this. I found out about it from TikTok, and it just came in today. The packaging and container is super cute and the balm itself smells really good. When I put it on, I could see the color change. The color is really pretty and subtle, and it feels amazing on my lips.
I tried it on my sister and boyfriend as well, and the colors were different and greatly complimented us individually. I'm definitely going to be buying from here again." — Stephany
A vitamin-rich skin care oil that reduces the appearance of scars
Promising review:
"Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference.
It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
A delicious-smelling firming body cream
Promising review:
"Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find.
My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it.
" — Kristen
A poreless putty primer
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! It goes on smooth, and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. It makes a huge difference
. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Brooks Crim
A Marshmallow Whip Maker for facial cleaners
To use, add a pearl-sized drop of cleanser, fill the container with water to the dotted line, and pump into its foam.Promising review:
"I bought this product after doing a bunch of reviews after seeing it all over my TikTok feed. This device takes your cleanser and turns it into a foamy product. Why would you want your cleanser to be foam? First, you will make your cleanser last WAY longer.
You add a little bit of cleanser and water, then pump it a few times. Instantly it’s foam. You will be using less product, which means you will save money. Another reason is that the product became concentrated and when you put it on your face you get the whole product all over your entire face. Foam cleansers are preferred when cleansing because it’s more thorough when washing. It gets the whole surface area.
Third, it’s fun! You pump and you instantly have foam. I made a video on TikTok and it went viral! This product is so cute and fun plus it will help stretch your cleanser." — Aimee Rouseau
An Onset soap eyebrow kit
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short, I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price. Super easy to use and give a great effect on the brows." — Linds
An overnight lip treatment mask
Promising review:
"I bought this product after seeing it on TikTok, and I can say that it lives up to the hype. I have used it overnight and before my makeup, and it works great either way. It makes my lips feel so soft and hydrated
." — annadova
A foundation brush for liquid and powder makeup
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok. I’m a middle-aged woman, so it’s difficult for me to admit that. I. LOVE. IT! It gives a flawless finish with little product.
I have a compact foundation that comes with its own applicator sponge. I almost threw it out because I didn’t like the coverage. I tried this brush with it, and it’s perfect! It also comes in a plastic case, which is great because I travel a lot with my work and my other brushes get damaged sometimes." —Thayel M. Caison
An oil-absorbing volcanic stone face roller
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back-ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you with all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look.
I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
A collagen coating hair protein treatment
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft.
If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." — Kandyce D.
A NYX mechanical eyeliner built with a creamy formula
Promising review:
"I'm HORRIBLE at applying eyeliner, so this was a godsend. It's creamy, so it doesn't snag on your eyelid when you apply it, but it dries out in a minute or so, so it actually lasts all day.
If I want a darker look, I put on black or navy eyeliner and then apply this on top — it smooths over the shakiness of the dark eyeliner and looks a whole lot more interesting (like I actually put work into it, when I really didn't). I used to use a different liquid eyeshadow, but I found this and it works so much better — it stays on for a lot longer, doesn't fade, and actually reaches the lid line. Even though it stays on for a while (all day — 10+ hours), it comes off really easily with a wipe or micellar water. It's great for covering mistakes or simply as a stand-in so you don't have to project to the world that you have no clue what you're doing with eyeliner." — Anonymous 1
Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum
Peach & Lily is an Asian woman-owned small business that specializes in Korean skincare products made of natural and toxin-free ingredients. Promising review:
"I saw this serum all over my TikTok for you page, and I knew that I had to try it out, as their serum is so versatile and can cover and help so many kinds of skin concerns that I've been dealing with since my early teens. And now, ever since using it, I honestly swear by it. If you are considering trying the Peach and Lily collection products, I 100% recommend this serum repeatedly. My skin had never looked this great until I first tried it out. And my face looks so glowy, clear, and radiant
." — Natalie Y.
NYX The Brow Glue
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"I found this item going viral on TikTok, and if it’s used correctly it can do wonders. My brows give a look as if they are freshly threaded/waxed AND laminated! 10/10 recommend." — Chanel H
A 4-in-1 makeup pen
Alleyoop is a woman-owned small business creating compact and multi-functional makeup products! This is available in three shades. Promising review:
"This pen is amazing. I travel a lot for work, and it's so nice to just have to grab this rather than four different pieces of makeup. The less things I have to remember, the better!" — Rachel B.