This TikTok-Beloved Product Might Be What Your Shaving Routine Is Missing

Influencers and content creators continue to announce on TikTok how shave oil will change your life. Often more moisturizing than traditional shaving creams, this oil-based shower product promises to keep your skin softer than the traditional foamy stuff. It also adheres to your skin better than shaving cream, so the water raining down on you won’t wash away all the product before you get a chance to use your razor.
A TikTok favorite is Tree Hut’s shave oil. TikToker Kaitlin Sondae shared Tree Hut serves up the best shave oil she’s ever used because it’s super affordable and lasts forever. Unlike baby oil — a popular substitute for shaving cream — this Tree Hut Shave oil promises to leave your razor blades free of residue. At just around $10 per bottle at Walmart, it’s a price you can’t beat for silky smooth legs.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.