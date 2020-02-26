Days after catapulting to viral fame, Charlotte Awbery once again showed off her range on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The 30-year-old Awbery, you may recall, stunned the internet last week when she delivered a note-perfect rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” in a London tube station. The moment was captured for posterity by British comic Kevin Freshwater, who had been asking random passersby to “finish the lyric” of a given song.

As powerful as Awbery’s impromptu performance was, many speculated that Freshwater’s video had somehow been staged. The singer denied that during her “Ellen” appearance after taking the stage for a live version of “Shallow” that was every bit as chilling as the first.

Watch Charlotte Awbery perform “Shallow” on “Ellen” below.

Awbery, who hails from Essex, England, told the host in a subsequent interview that she was on the way to meet a friend when she encountered Freshwater. She’s been singing for 15 years, mostly at weddings and local restaurants. Still, she admitted to being “overwhelmed” by the attention her “Shallow” rendition had received.

“My dad’s always said to me: ‘Wherever you are, always sing … Never give up,’” said Awbery, who now boasts more than 470,000 followers on Instagram. “He’s right.”

While “Shallow” will always be remembered as the song that brought her Insta-fame, Awberry’s repertoire also includes Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow,” Sia’s “Chandelier” and Prince’s “Purple Rain,” among other classics.