We know that there’s no shortage of blankets out there just waiting to be curled up with, so in order to wade through the cozy — albeit oversaturated — landscape, we did some research to find the internet’s most favored and viral options. If you can’t believe that something as quotidian as a throw blanket can reach “viral” proportions, clearly you haven’t met the shopping internet in 2023.

When it comes to the cornerstones of comfort, a good throw blanket is high on the list. Be it a decorative addition to your couch or a backup blanket folded at the foot of your bed, there’s no time like the present to snag one (or several) for your home.

Blanket lovers on Reddit, TikTok and in the review sections of online retailers helped us to make the following list of cozy, plush and luxurious throws that fit every budget and need.