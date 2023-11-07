ShoppingTikTokHome Decorbedding

These Are The Viral Throw Blankets You Need For A Cozy Night In

Elevate your home space with these warm and comfortable throws from Barefoot Dreams, Amazon and more.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Adyrescia-Chunky-Blanket-Throw-Chenille/dp/B09BC3RLYL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6543f016e4b00f9ca31f0b48%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="chenille cable kit blanket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6543f016e4b00f9ca31f0b48" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Adyrescia-Chunky-Blanket-Throw-Chenille/dp/B09BC3RLYL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6543f016e4b00f9ca31f0b48%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">chenille cable kit blanket</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/EMME-Blankets-Breathable-Pre-Washed-Lightweight/dp/B07SRY7GBK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6543f016e4b00f9ca31f0b48%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="muslin &#x22;adult baby blanket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6543f016e4b00f9ca31f0b48" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/EMME-Blankets-Breathable-Pre-Washed-Lightweight/dp/B07SRY7GBK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6543f016e4b00f9ca31f0b48%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">muslin "adult baby blanket</a>," and a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/YIRUIO-Checkerboard-Chessboard-Reversible-Microfiber/dp/B09MLPN54S?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6543f016e4b00f9ca31f0b48%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" microfiber checkerboard throw" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6543f016e4b00f9ca31f0b48" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/YIRUIO-Checkerboard-Chessboard-Reversible-Microfiber/dp/B09MLPN54S?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6543f016e4b00f9ca31f0b48%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> microfiber checkerboard throw</a>.
Amazon
A chenille cable kit blanket, a muslin "adult baby blanket," and a microfiber checkerboard throw.

We know that there’s no shortage of blankets out there just waiting to be curled up with, so in order to wade through the cozy — albeit oversaturated — landscape, we did some research to find the internet’s most favored and viral options. If you can’t believe that something as quotidian as a throw blanket can reach “viral” proportions, clearly you haven’t met the shopping internet in 2023.

When it comes to the cornerstones of comfort, a good throw blanket is high on the list. Be it a decorative addition to your couch or a backup blanket folded at the foot of your bed, there’s no time like the present to snag one (or several) for your home.

Blanket lovers on Reddit, TikTok and in the review sections of online retailers helped us to make the following list of cozy, plush and luxurious throws that fit every budget and need.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Anthropologie
Anthropologie's Sophie faux fur throw
This isn't the first time we've raved about this cult-favorite blanket from Anthropologie. It is owned by HuffPost’s very own director of office services, Greta Geiselman, who reports that is "slightly weighted," which "adds to the plush therapy of it all.” Available in 11 gorgeous colors, including those of both a candy and neutral variety, this dreamy and delightful 60-inch by 70-inch blanket is made free from harmful substances.
$98 at Anthropologie
2
Amazon
A chunky knit chenille throw
TikTok users have been cozying up with this supremely soft throw from Amazon that's knitted from jumbo chenille yarn. Shed- and pill-resistant, even when machine-washed, this blanket comes in 14 colors and four sizes.
$29.99+ at Amazon
3
Williams Sonoma
A cashmere and merino wool equestrian blanket
The coveted Hermès Avalon throw is adored by interior designers, celebrities and much of the internet, but it is incredibly expensive. I found this luxurious alternative that, although it doesn't bear the same iconic "H," is still made with a similar blend of cashmere and merino wool, features a blanket stitch detailing around the border and has that same equestrian design influence. This version comes in five colorways with the option to personalize it with a name or monogram for $15 more.
$399 at Williams Sonoma
4
Amazon
A muslin cotton "adult baby blanket"
Much like those comforting blankets you snuggled with as a wee baby, this muslin cotton throw is made with the same billowy material but just upsized (55 inches by 75 inches and up) to make the perfect adult version. Constructed from your choice of four or six layers of a breathable, gauze-like fabric, this blanket is very popular on Amazon and comes in 11 colors. It's also a HuffPost reader favorite, likely in part due to its resemblance to pricier options from brands like West Elm and Brooklinen.
$29.89+ at Amazon
5
Target
A heavyweight knit throw
Casaluna's knit blankets are all over TikTok for their stylish functionality at a reasonable price point. They have a heavyweight feel, perfect for keeping you cozy in the colder months, and a chunky woven design. Measuring 50 inches by 70 inches, this throw is available in dark gray, cream and warm brown.
$79 at Target
6
Amazon
A fluffy faux fur throw
The reviewers of Amazon have spoken, and when it comes to the kind of comfortable elegance that only a faux fur throw can provide, this one takes the cake. Featuring a mink fleece on one side and a fluffy layer of faux fur on the other, this incredibly soft blanket comes in 19 colors and three sizes and is also machine-washable.
$19.99+ at Amazon
7
West Elm
An organic cotton weighted blanket
A quick Google search will reveal that the Bearaby Napper blanket is arguably the best-looking weighted blanket on the internet. Featuring an incredibly stylish chunky knit design, the Napper is made from a breathable and buttery soft organic cotton that's free from toxic dyes or harmful chemicals. Grab it in four weight options that range from 10-25 pounds, as well as seven different colors. (The brand suggests choosing a blanket weight that's about 10% of your body weight.)
$199+ at Amazon$199+ at Bearaby
8
Amazon
A woven cotton throw
If you're after a decorative throw that's made without polyester or fleece materials, users of Reddit say they enjoy this woven throw that's lightweight, made from 100% cotton and has classic tassel detailing. Grab it in 12 color options.
$19.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A highly rated sherpa fleece blanket
A bestseller on Amazon and made by Bedsure, a trusted name in bedding, this sherpa-sided blanket has over 63,800 five-star-ratings and a wealth of promising reviews. It's topped with a velvety flannel and comes in four sizes and 24 colors.
$15.99+ at Amazon
10
Revolve
The famed soft and plush Barefoot Dreams blanket
Barefoot Dreams has a reputation for having some of the softest and most cuddliest offerings around (this is known the internet over) and this celebrity-adored blanket might be the one product that started it all. The CozyChic ribbed throw is crafted from the brand's supremely soft microfiber knit, has the perfect amount of stretch and comes in several colors patterns.
$147 at Revolve$147 at Nordstrom$147 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A lightweight soft microfiber throw
If you don't want to spend Barefoot Dreams prices, reviewers say that this incredibly soft microfiber blanket is a pretty convincing alternative. Reviewers say it's a little thinner than its luxury inspiration, but this throw has a lovely ribbed border detailing and is available in three sizes and 15 different colors and patterns.
$28.99+ at Amazon
12
Brooklinen
A pure wool throw from Brooklinen
Brooklinen is known for their stylish and well-made bedding and lounge goods, and this tasseled throw is made from supremely soft virgin lambswool. Hand woven in Germany in a family-owned mill, this 51-inch by 70-inch blanket comes in two neutral colors that will seamlessly fit in with all your home decor.
$249 at Brooklinen
13
Walmart
A budget-friendly waffle-knit throw
Fans of waffle-knit blankets (the "just right" Goldilocks of blankets) have most likely perused options from retailers like Parachute and Boll & Branch, which, although they may be better known, also come with a hefty price tag. Last year, we found this affordable lookalike at Walmart that boasts a super soft cotton knit weave, a lightweight feel and a stylish functionality. This nearly perfectly rated blanket comes in three sizes and nine colors.
$46.99+ at Walmart
14
Amazon
A microfiber checkerboard throw
According to TikTok, checkerboard throws are a trendy home decor must-have, and this one from Amazon is a crowd favorite. Available in four sizes and seven colorways, this blanket is made from a velvety microfiber material that's certified free from harmful chemicals.
$49.99 at Amazon

Before You Go

A double-sided earth tone blanket from Brooklinen

These Actually-Nice Throw Blankets Are Weighted Blankets In Disguise

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE