“Has a couple spots on my face left the mask on for 10 mins, washed off and the next morning my spots were so much smaller and [I] could barely see them.” — Briauna Maya Jenkins

“I was super impressed with this acne treatment! It was really effective at drawing the moisture out of stubborn acne without irritating my skin. I saw a big improvement in two days, it definitely cleared up quicker with this product than it would have with other acne products like salicylic acid, BHA, etc. The directions said to leave it on for 10 minutes, but I kept it on [for] an hour and did not have any issues.” — Cat

“This stuff is incredible! I never write reviews but I struggled with perioral dermatitis for six freaking years and this stuff completely healed it. I tried everything (and I literally mean everything) to heal my PD. A combination of this sulfur cream and [apple cider vinegar] spray healed my skin and it’s finally clear again. I swear by this stuff, I’ll never go without it!!” — Danielle Johnson

“Just bought my second jar of this and I can say that I have zero acne or any skin issues and I’ve only used this for about a month. If you’re thinking about getting this, you need to get this! It will change your life!

I have dealt with acne and other skin concerns for over a decade and nothing I have tried nor been prescribed by my dermatologist has ever worked for me. I literally stumbled across this product and read the amazing reviews and figured I had absolutely nothing to lose. It cleared up over a decade’s worth of skin issues in less than a week. ], I literally can’t believe it. I use it every night and every day I wake up amazed at what it’s doing. I could cry from the amount of happiness I feel and the way my skin looks and feels. I will never ever stop using this!” — Fran