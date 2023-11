TikTok's Latest Beauty Obsessions Are Hiding In Plain Sight At This Budget Retailer

A radient complexion booster

E.l.f. Cosmetics’ Halo Glow Liquid Filter, which seems to be formulated and used in much the same way as the more expensive Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter , costs less than $15 and currently has TikTok aflutter. Meant to be worn alone or underneath makeup to help create a radiant base, this product is not a foundation, a primer or a highlighter. Instead, it’s a little bit of all three. Its hybrid and sheer-coverage formulation uses a blend of fine powders to help soften fine lines and imperfections, creating that soft-focus skin look. Available in eight flexible shades, it also contains squalane and hyaluronic acid, two ingredients known to keep skin hydrated.