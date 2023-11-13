TikTok's Latest Beauty Obsessions Are Hiding In Plain Sight At This Budget Retailer

If you’re interested in sourcing some of the most recent and ongoing viral beauty sensations all over TikTok, know that Walmart is a lesser-known destination where you can nab these buys affordably.
This is especially great when you consider how expensive makeup, skin care and hair products can be. So if you’ve been feeling left out of the beauty loop, take a peek at the following items that have been enjoying some worthwhile hype lately, all at the same place where you can order your toilet paper and household cleaners in the same transaction, too.
Find an ultra-hydrating snail mucin-rich skin jelly, a compliment-inducing perfume that’s inspired by a famed luxury fragrance and much more.
HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.