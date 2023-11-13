ShoppingBeautyMakeupTikTok

TikTok's Latest Beauty Obsessions Are Hiding In Plain Sight At This Budget Retailer

Find the incredibly effective under eye brightener and anti-humidity hair protector that the Internet can’t stop raving about.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fe-l-f-Halo-Glow-Liquid-Filter-4-Medium-1-06-fl-oz%2F1666039730&subId1=654ad90ae4b0e3ecaf8b562a" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="E.l.f. Halo Glow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="654ad90ae4b0e3ecaf8b562a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fe-l-f-Halo-Glow-Liquid-Filter-4-Medium-1-06-fl-oz%2F1666039730&subId1=654ad90ae4b0e3ecaf8b562a" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">E.l.f. Halo Glow</a> complexion booster, the <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAmbery-Saffron-Inspired-By-Mfk-S-Baccarat-Rouge-540-Eau-De-Parfum-Size-50Ml-1-7Oz%2F775601458&subId1=654ad90ae4b0e3ecaf8b562a" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dossier Ambery Saffron perfume" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="654ad90ae4b0e3ecaf8b562a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAmbery-Saffron-Inspired-By-Mfk-S-Baccarat-Rouge-540-Eau-De-Parfum-Size-50Ml-1-7Oz%2F775601458&subId1=654ad90ae4b0e3ecaf8b562a" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dossier Ambery Saffron perfume</a> and a <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPeach-Slices-Snail-Rescue-Intensive-Wash-off-Jelly-Face-Mask-with-Snail-Mucin-2-82-fl-oz%2F102557168&subId1=654ad90ae4b0e3ecaf8b562a" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="snail mucin jelly face mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="654ad90ae4b0e3ecaf8b562a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPeach-Slices-Snail-Rescue-Intensive-Wash-off-Jelly-Face-Mask-with-Snail-Mucin-2-82-fl-oz%2F102557168&subId1=654ad90ae4b0e3ecaf8b562a" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">snail mucin jelly face mask</a> by Peach Slices.
Walmart
E.l.f. Halo Glow complexion booster, the Dossier Ambery Saffron perfume and a snail mucin jelly face mask by Peach Slices.

If you’re interested in sourcing some of the most recent and ongoing viral beauty sensations all over TikTok, know that Walmart is a lesser-known destination where you can nab these buys affordably.

This is especially great when you consider how expensive makeup, skin care and hair products can be. So if you’ve been feeling left out of the beauty loop, take a peek at the following items that have been enjoying some worthwhile hype lately, all at the same place where you can order your toilet paper and household cleaners in the same transaction, too.

Find an ultra-hydrating snail mucin-rich skin jelly, a compliment-inducing perfume that’s inspired by a famed luxury fragrance and much more.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A rich and creamy moisturizer
Bubble Skincare, the adorably packaged and accessible skin care brand that's quite literally "popping" up all over TikTok, is most probably loved for their moisturizers like Slam Dunk. This rich and creamy formula features ultra-hydrating and sensitive skin-friendly ingredients like avocado oil and skin-protecting antioxidants. It even claims to offer plant-derived blue light protection to help minimize the damage from the light coming from our phones and computer screens.
$14.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A lightweight under-eye brightener
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer has always been a cult-favorite choice for hiding dark circles and blemishes, all in one lightweight and never-cakey formula. I have used this concealer for years and will never wear another. In recent months, this particular pink-infused shade has been making the TikTok rounds for its ability to correct under eye darkness and significantly brighten skin. The texture promises to be hydrating and crease-free, and coverage may last for up to 12 hours.
$8.80 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A fan-favorite makeup sponge
The Real Techniques blending sponge is possibly one of the best-known Beauty Blender alternatives and has always received tons of social media attention on TikTok and beyond. This vegan, cruelty-free and latex-free sponge can be used wet for the most flawless airbrushed finish or dry for fuller coverage. It features round sides to blend larger areas, a flat edge great for contouring and a precision tip to reach around the nose and under the eye.
$5.47 at Walmart
4
Walmart
An anti-humidity hair coat
Many people on TikTok swear by this anti-humidity spray by Color Wow to fight frizz and keep hair silky and manageable even in the most humid conditions. The lightweight, residue-free and protective formula coats hair to repel moisture in the air and lasts through up to three washes to help lock in your style.
$21.25 at Walmart
5
Target
A hydrating ceramide cleanser
This classic hydrating face wash by Cerave, a dermatologist-loved skin care brand that's consistently lauded on TikTok, is just one beloved cleanser option in the brand's lineup. It's got a lotion-like consistency and the non-foaming formula contains hyaluronic acid and essential ceramides necessary for ensuring a healthy barrier function. It's also fragrance-free, making it a great option for all skin types.
$13.68 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A radient complexion booster
E.l.f. Cosmetics’ Halo Glow Liquid Filter, which seems to be formulated and used in much the same way as the more expensive Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, costs less than $15 and currently has TikTok aflutter. Meant to be worn alone or underneath makeup to help create a radiant base, this product is not a foundation, a primer or a highlighter. Instead, it’s a little bit of all three. Its hybrid and sheer-coverage formulation uses a blend of fine powders to help soften fine lines and imperfections, creating that soft-focus skin look. Available in eight flexible shades, it also contains squalane and hyaluronic acid, two ingredients known to keep skin hydrated.
$14 at Walmart
7
Walmart
An affordable fragrance inspired by Baccarat Rouge 540
Whether or not you're a frequent visitor of #perfumetok, you've most likely heard the olfactory lore surrounding Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540, a luxury fragrance that can cost over $300 per bottle. The TikTok-loved fragrance brand Dossier says that their Ambery Saffron scent is inspired by Baccarat Rouge 540, and features notes of orange blossom, amber and jasmine plum to create a warm and seductive familiar fragrance that will most likely earn you tons of compliments.
$49 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A snail mucin-infused jelly mask
Snail mucin skin care and TikTok go together like milk and cookies. In fact, we have the app to thank for launching products like the Cosrx snail mucin essence to cult-like fame. Now, snail slime lovers have found this intensive face mask that contains 95% snail mucin and has an absolutely delightful thick jelly texture that treats skin to a targeted dose of moisturizing, smoothing and reparative power. Made by Peach Slices, a branch of Peach & Lily, the Korean beauty brand that's most responsible for the "glass skin" trend, this wash-off mask also contains strawberry and licorice root extracts to help brighten the complexion and address blemishes.
$16.88 at Walmart

Before You Go

A gentle bubbly clay mask

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE