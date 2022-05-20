31 Viral TikTok Home Products That Just Make Sense

Popular products from this list
A toothbrush station so you can clear counter clutter and prevent goopy messes
It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube. Get a closer look on TikTok here
Promising review:
"I am SO happy I bought this for my bathroom! It looks so clean, it is easy to install, and it is easy to clean when toothpaste gets on it! The design is simple yet genius! My 5-year-old uses it with ease and she doesn't make a mess with the toothpaste tube anymore! I am extremely satisfied and I have had it for three months now. TikTok made me buy itLOL!" — Stephanie Mendoza
A six-outlet extender with two USB ports and a built-in night light for quickly powering ALL your devices
Get a closer look on TikTok here

Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and I knew that I had to have it. My apartment is very small and this helped out a lot! I put it in my bathroom and now I can have multiple items plugged in. The nightlight is great as well." — Dj Kracinovsky
A rechargeable electric lighter that's windproof, splash-proof, portable and just overall very nice to look at
Get a closer look TikTok here

Promising review:
"I saw this product all over TikTok and decided to buy one for myself because I hate using regular lighters. It has a very long battery life and works like a charm. 10/10 would buy again." — Abriana
A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty because any tough "gotta go" urges will go a little smoother thanks to this stool's natural colon-aligning prowess
Check it out on TikTok here
Promising review:
"Unbelievable how effective the Squatty Potty is. I bought it as a joke, but it really works. Amazing how the natural position works. Others in our family have bought Squatty Potties and agree. We are fans." — Lucy
A set of magnetic spice jars with stick-on labels if you're tight on storage space
You'll get 12 tins, a magnetic conversion chart and two kinds of pre-printed labels (113 clear labels and 126 chalkboard-style labels). Check them out on TikTok here
Promising review:
: "Of course I saw this on TikTok but it was worth it because I get one extra storage shelf back!! It also came with the spices' sticker names so I did not have to print them out myself and a magnetic sheet with baking information on it for measuring!!" — Kim Norman
A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner for anyone ready to be shocked and awed by this machine's ability to suck up messes and restore upholstery
See it in action on TikTok here
Promising review:
"Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. If you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
A battery-operated fabric shaver to rescue well-loved sweaters and furniture from the horrors of aging
Be sure to pick up two AA batteries
! And check it out on TikTok here
Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS. I have seen this product all over TikTok and have been thinking of getting it for a while. It is the best thing ever. It removes all the little fuzz balls on my leggings or sheets. It helps me relax honestly. I recommend." — Kayla foulk
A space-saving drawer organizer so you can cram a full 24-piece set of silverware in half the space
Suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 3.25 inches, this organizer fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery. See it in action on TikTok here
Promising review:
"TikTok has done it again and made me spend money on unnecessary things. However, it was definitely worth it! I love the durability and space it saved me compared to larger and bulkier flatware organizers. Hands down a good purchase!" — Sierra
A microfiber EasyWring spin mop with a hands-free wringer for a quicker, easier clean
See it in action on TikTok here
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you: I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (because it was that dirty...please don't judge) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because it wasn't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
A versatile chop, slice and dice unit that'll drastically cut down on food prep and cleanup time
This unit comes with three interchangeable chopping blades, three grater blades and two slicer blades. It also comes with holding containers to house all the blades, a cleaning fork and a safety holder. See it in action on TikTok here
Promising review:
"I love this product. Saw a girl using it on TikTok and immediately opened my phone to order mine. No more tears from chopping onions! Slices tomatoes, cuts items perfectly, and is just so handy for the avid home chef!" — Zach
These slip-on acrylic shelf dividers because they'll keep towering piles of sweaters, leggings and jeans from tumbling
Check them out on TikTok here
Promising review:
"Love these! I even bought a second set for another closet. Super easy to slide on and reposition. I was able to downsize to one dresser by using these in our closet for shorts, workout pants, etc. I totally recommend these." — Teresa P.
A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home and you're tired of constantly lugging out the vacuum
See it in action on TikTok here
Promising reviews:
"I bought this after seeing it on TikTok of course. I have two dogs and three cats. I usually pull out the big vacuum on weekends to deeply clean the house and use a little robot vacuum for daily cleaning. I hate having to pull out the big vacuum just to work on the couch. This thing works!!! I will say my arm was tired after doing my large sectional but it was well worth it. Would definitely buy again." — Lori Bingaman
Some detergent cup holders to make laundry day a bit less of a pain by preventing stray spillage
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned and family-owned small business founded by Julie Reinhold, who was tired of economy-sized detergent containers dripping all over her laundry room. Her ingenious little drip catchers are made in the USA and can easily be cleaned by rinsing with warm water. See them in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"I had no idea I needed this until I saw it on TikTok. Listen, it’s the little things that matter. This little thing saves me the headache of a laundry room mess. I love it. Fits perfectly on my liquid detergent. No more messes!" —Luke & Christina
Or some laundry detergent sheets so you can get the same stain-fighting clean you've come to expect from your detergent without the bulky plastic jugs
Kind Laundry launched in the midst of the pandemic on a mission to reduce global plastic waste with their planet-friendly alternative to bulky, traditional laundry detergents. These squishy sheets are so easy to use, mess-free, and are MUCH easier to store than big ole jugs. Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable cardboard and give the same clean you've come to expect from regular grocery store brands. Check out a TikToker's review here

A pop-up silicone drain protector for protecting your drain from hair
Check it out on TikTok here
Promising review:
"It has been a dilemma for me for many years to find a way to keep hair from going into the tub drain. I've even tried an upside-down plastic container. Well, problem solved. Where have you been all my life? Gosh, I looked in stores and have never seen this product before. I searched Google years ago and didn't find anything either. Sure it doesn't trap 100% of the hair, because the silicone is soft and there is a very fine gap that one or two strands of hair falls through, but heck, I'll take that." — Lucy
A set of bedsheet fasteners that work like suspenders to keep your fitted sheet in place
See it in action on TikTok here
Promising review:
"I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple-times-a-night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you, TikTok!" — Gabby
A battery organizer and tester because you long ago lost track of which batteries in your junk drawer are alive or dead
This holds 93 total batteries, including 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D and five flat. Check it out on TikTok here
Promising review:
"Saw this bad boy in a TikTok video on things you can't live without from Amazon. I agree! I was always misplacing batteries somewhere in the house or buying too many of a certain size of battery without even needing them and then running out of others. This hangs in my kitchen and it even comes with a great battery tester so as you find those misplaced batteries, you can throw them away if they are dead! This item holds a multitude of different size batteries!" — Barbara Edwards
An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached six-plug power strip if you're tired of bulky plugs and tangled cords
Check it out on TikTok here
Promising review:
"The plugs in my house are all in the middle of the wall, making furniture placement a little difficult. So glad I saw this on TikTok. I can actually have my desk flush to the wall. Best product ever." — Laura
A slim magnetic stove shelf to keep all your go-to oils and spices within arm's reach
StoveShelf
is a small business founded by Scott Fleming after struggling with storage space in his own small Milwaukee apartment. After a couple of beers, he quickly realized the entire top of the stove itself was wasted space, and the magnetic StoveShelf was born. Get a closer look on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"There was no setup. Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
A roll-up multipurpose drying rack so you can dry your dishes without losing an ounce of counter space
It's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. See it in action on TikTok here
Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok and I’m so glad I did! I hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink. The fact that air is able to get to all sides allows dishes like cups and bowls to actually get dry. Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out 'drying' for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me multiple times it was such a good buy!" — Sheri
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum for anyone ready to ditch their dustpan for something a little more high-tech and a lot more convenient
See it in action on TikTok here
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it twice." — Amazon customer
A dryer vent cleaning kit that attaches to your vacuum to suck lint and other debris (aka major fire hazards) from the narrowest of crevices
The entire set comes with a plastic hose, an adapter and a vacuum hose for use with most any vacuum. Plus, a flexible lint brush! See it in action on TikTok here
Promising review:
"I love this dryer lint extension for the vacuum. I wanted to try a cheaper option first before I spent way more money having someone clean the lint trap deep down. So much lint came out of my dryer, it was wild. I'm very good at cleaning it after using the dryer, but inevitably there's always more that we can't see or reach because it's too deep. It's a great way to keep it clear of lint to increase the efficiency of the dryer, which will save money from electricity and extend the life of the dryer, and prevent possible fires." — Cat L.
A pack of adhesive cord bundlers because you're not only losing counter space to your mixer, but its power cable, too
Check it out on TikTok here
Promising review:
"My wife bought these for kitchen appliances after seeing a TikTok video. They work great and help things look neater!" — Josh&Shan
A fast-acting air purifier if you're looking for a quick and easy way to eliminate airborne allergens in your home
The purifier filters allergens, mold, pet dander, dust, smoke and cooking odors, and covers up to 219 square feet. Plus, there's a smart indicator to let you know when it's time to put in a new replacement filter
. Get a closer look on TikTok here
Promising review:
"I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes — two or three times daily, and general cleaning — I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished — no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! I also enjoy the nightlight. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." — victoria Mohagen
A set of closet cascaders to put all that empty vertical space to good use and instantly double your storage capabilities
Your closet is going to look SO empty, which gives you a great excuse to buy more clothes. See it in action on TikTok here
Promising review:
"Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses, and they have been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" — Dennis A. Evans
A bamboo floating bedside shelf that mounts directly on the bed frame so your nighttime essentials are always in reach
BedShelfie
is a POC-owned, LA-based small biz focusing on space-saving minimalist nightstands that mount directly onto the bed frame. Check it out on TikTok here
Promising review:
"Fantastic product! Exactly what I wanted. Doesn’t stick out too far but is large enough to hold remotes, a book, and my cup. It’s sturdy too! Very convenient and well-crafted." — Rachel Robin
An elevated pet food bowl for preventing your messy eater's messes before they even happen
Check it out on TikTok here
Promising review:
"My two cats always had a habit of playing with their water bowls and spilling water everywhere. I hated cleaning it up constantly. I was looking for a solution when I came across the Neater Feeder and thought it was a great idea. It is small but it's the perfect size for both my cats. Not only did this product look super nice when I set it up it actually worked!! All of the water got trapped on the bottom and the food was trapped on the top as well. Made clean up so much easier. I am so happy with this product and highly recommend." — Kelli Palen
A set of silicone oven rack edge protectors that'll help the accident-prone among us avoid painful wrist and knuckle burns
Check them out on TikTok here
Promising review:
"These things are awesome. Not only are they attractive and reasonably priced, but are so easy to put on and they stay on the rack. Most important, I find they help to protect your arm from getting any bad burns when reaching into the oven. Highly recommend these, I'm so happy with them I'm buying a set for my mom and daughters-in-law." — Sandi
A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder
Get a close look on TikTok here
Promising review:
"Saw this on TikTok and have no regrets! Sturdy and super easy to apply. Great bang for the buck!" — E. Bucci
A multi-device charging station with overcharge protection if it feels like you're constantly running out of cords and outlet space
This doc comes with six cords for Apple devices, but is still compatible with other charger types. If you have Android devices, pick up a set of short USB-C cords.
Get a close look on TikTok here
Promising review:
"The corner of our kitchen was a 'grab bag' of devices all on chargers of different lengths. I bought this so that we could properly support the iPads, tablets, backup chargers, and Wi-Fi jetpack from an organized space. This device is very convenient: one power port in and six USB ports out. The device came with 6 iPad cables, so I had to dig out some of my shorter USB-C cables for those devices. I would buy this again. The little dividers seem pretty sturdy and you only have to put them in when you have thinner devices; and can leave one out for a thicker device. TikTok made me buy it and I don't regret it!" — Bargain Hunter
A luxurious satin pillowcase to fight frizz, reduce breakage and help maintain healthy skin and hair hydration all while you sleep!
Kitsch
is a woman-owned and operated small biz creating healthy hair (and body) essentials since 2010. What started as a line of satin hair ties has evolved into a global accessories brand delivering fun and reliable beauty solutions. Get a closer look on TikTok here
Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon customer