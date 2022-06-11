51 Viral TikTok Products With So Many Reviews They Basically Have A Cult Following

Popular items from this list include:
A super-chic minimalist glass tumbler
It's available in dozens of colors and in multiple packs.
Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too.
I love that it came with two straws, a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" — Rose
A set of resistance bands
Other color combos are available.
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised. I actually saw this product recommended on TikTok and I had to try them. I absolutely love them. They're very durable. Comfortable and the level of stretch is perfect.
I wasn't expecting a storage bag or workout booklet. Would definitely recommend!!" — Josie Chavez
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer
Grab this while you can, because it's constantly out of stock. Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference
. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Leslie Mattingly
An extra large combo air fryer and oven
It's available in three colors.
Promising review
: "After seeing so many people using it on TikTok, I had to get it. Zero regrets." — Deena WaltonAnother promising review:
"I chose this particular air fryer over hundreds offered on Amazon. Features that were the most important to me were the number of presets (counting defrost), the warranty (a year), Cosori accessories, and ease of use.
It is easy to clean in the dishwasher, and the preset settings mean that I don't have to calculate time or temperature. But it's also easy to add time or subtract it if you need to. The night I received my air fryer, I made the most amazing steaks that were so tender and moist inside
! Since then, I have made Cornish hens, BBQ ribs, blueberry muffins, tater tots, and many other dishes. The fryer is not heavy and it is not loud when in use. Do yourself a favor and buy this!" — nativehoosier
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like.
I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant
It comes in three sizes.
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Lana
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Available in five colors.Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
Plus a pair of wireless sleep headphones
Choose from 10 colors.
Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night.
It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
A cult-favorite secret popcorn salt
Promising review:
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self-control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
A copy of "Burn After Writing"
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair
. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop
It's available in three colors.
Promising review:
"Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use
. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light
." — Richard Enriquez
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99
! Available in two styles.Promising review
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it.
Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about 150 dollars for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it!
Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
Or a bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
Choose from six colors.
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker
It's available in five colors.
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Promising review:
"Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find.
My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it.
" — Kristen
A four-pocket FlipBelt to hold essentials while you run or walk
Check out a TikTok of the FlipBelt
in action! Psst — it's also machine washable and dryable! Available in XXS–XXL and 11 colors.Promising review:
"Love love love my FlipBelt. I cannot stand arm bands so for the past year, I have been running while holding my phone (I know, awful). I was running with my coworker and she suggested I get a running belt. Having run a couple of half marathons in the past, I have used running belts but they tend to bounce around and just be an annoyance. I happened to stumble on the FlipBelt on Amazon and had to give it a try. It fits my iPhone 7 that has an OtterBox on it, and did not budge once during my six-mile run.
At the four-mile mark, I even tried adjusting it because I thought there's no way this thing is staying in place so well, and it was still in the exact same spot as when I started my run. I also noticed I was able to run faster than usual and I think it's because I was concentrating on holding my phone with its massive case on it.
If you're in between sizes, I suggest going a size down. Can't wait to wear this for my upcoming half-marathons in the fall!" — kel07
A set of soul-restoring shower steamers
Promising review:
"I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" — Merry
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High mascara
It comes in three shades.
Promising review
: "I bought this mascara after seeing it go viral on TikTok. This stuff is incredible. I've been using this mascara for two months, and it's still performing very well.
I admit that I am not a fan of the packaging (it feels clunky, cheap, and plasticy), but it's the inside that counts, right? The formula builds well. The brush is the perfect length to grip and coat all of my lashes. It lengthens my short eyelashes after just one coat!
I tested this against my more expensive mascaras, and it performed better than most!" — Gizelle Cade
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuel*Another* promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A pair of glowing light saber chopsticks
Check out a TikTok of the light saber chopsticks
in action. Promising review:
"The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars
nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars
nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." — Anthony
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Match Pimple Spot Treatment
Promising review:
"I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
A firming eye cream
Promising review:
"I found this eye cream on Instagram through an influencer and also seeing videos on TikTok and thought you know what, let me give it a try. And I have to say it's a great product. It's extremely moisturizing and feels great on the skin. I've been using it for just a little bit now and I've seen slightly less indentations around my eyes.
So I'm excited to see after using it longer what my results are going to be! I say try it!" — Kindle customer
A fume-free oven cleaner
Promising review
: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better and let me tell you I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also as I saw on the video works great in shower stalls and tubs!"
— Amy L Viau
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning
Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok
during the pandemic, where the company now has 1.5 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content. Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." — Heartcri
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener and an acrylic knife stand.Promising review:
"I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." — Emily S.
A tiny milk frother
It's available in 38 styles.
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A progress-tracking jump rope
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"It should come as no surprise in 2021 that I bought this thanks to a TikTok influencer, and honestly, I'm glad I did. I wanted a way to exercise that was both fun and did not include going into a gym
(where literally no ones wears a mask), and a jump rope seemed the perfect solution. I love the counter — that was the draw
— but it also counts your calories and the amount of time that you've spent jumping to track your progress. I will say jumping rope is not as easy as I remember as a child, but I'm excited to continue using this product and get better and better at it. Definitely worth the purchase." — Nicole Osti
A six-outlet wall charger
Available in two styles.
Promising review:
"Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." — Kelly
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
It's made in five colors.
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow toner
Promising review:
"Totally worth it! I love it so much! It made my skin smooth, clear, and hydrated.
I pour it on my palm and apply on my face. I bought this product as it is viral on TikTok and I consider it one of my best skincare purchases.
" — APS
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
Promising review:
"Saw someone try this in TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." — Tricia
A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower
Available in three textures and as sets of two or three.
Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
A pair of absurdly comfortable, delightfully funky mesh sneakers
They're available in women's sizes 5.5 to 10.5 and 17 styles.
Promising review:
"SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." — awesome game
A handy dandy condiment fork
Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork
in action. Promising review
: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening
. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." — Amazon customer
A set of satin pillowcases
They come in 28 colors and four sizes.
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull-looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
A dual hair dryer and brush
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures
— reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time
!
Available in three styles. Promising review:
"OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!!
It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney
A cropped workout tank with a padded built-in bra
Available in women's sizes S–XXL and 20 colors.
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and was hesitant cause I’m used to buying, like, cheap $5 crop tops, but thank you to whoever on TikTok posted these because I’m gonna end up buying backups and every color.
They’re so cute but still laid back and can be used from day to day going out or working out. They make the girls look great too without having to wear a bra underneath. A little pricey but so worth it." — Amy
A set of Wad-Free pads to keep fitted sheets from wadding in the dryer
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery
Promising review
: "TikTok has done it again and made me spend money on unnecessary things. However, it was definitely worth it! I love the durability and space it saved me.
Compared to larger and bulkier flatware organizers. Hands down, good purchase!" — Sierra
A rapid egg cooker
Available in five colors.
Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly.
I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
A bagel guillotine for all of your carb-slicing needs
Promising review:
"My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" — Ci DiPalma
A tin of Cirepil blue wax beads
Promising review:
"Best wax ever. I saw this on someone's TikTok and as a first timer I was easily impressed on how easy this was to spread and remove." — L
A portable door lock
Promising review:
"My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it!
I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." — Anna
A roll-up drying rack
Available in eight sizes.
Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok and I’m so glad I did!
I hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink. The fact that air is able to get to all sides allows dishes like cups and bowls to actually get dry.
Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out 'drying' for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me multiple times it was such a good buy!" — Sheri
A set of bedsheet fasteners
Choose from three colors.
Promising review:
"I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple times a night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you TikTok!" — Gabby