Where To Buy The Indestructible Thong That's Gone Viral On TikTok

During one of my latest scrolls through TikTok, I came across a viral video with 9.6 million likes that featured an adorable dog and some of the stretchiest and most durable underwear that I had ever seen on social media.
In the hilarious video, an earnest mini bernedoodle named Winnie is mid-tug-of-war with a pair of underwear attached to her owner, Rachel Levy, as Levy sits on the toilet. During the tussle, the impressive panties appear to stretch an incredible distance without ripping or tearing in the slightest.
Levy confirmed to HuffPost that the underwear are in fact from Victoria’s Secret, and although the exact style is no longer sold, she said this no-show thong is very close and made with the same near-indestructible material.
And if you’re wondering if the undies bounced back to their former glory after the incident, Levy assured us that “they lived to tell the tale” and are still in her underwear rotation.
While this might seem like savvy marketing on the part of the longtime lingerie retailer, Levy said that the video was organically captured in the spur of the moment while she was indisposed, with the bathroom door propped open in order to keep an eye on her puppy.
“Like many puppies, she took a particular interest in my panties whether they were on me or not, ” she said. “Winnie began to tug on my undies and the more I resisted, the more she pulled.”
Both Levy and reviewers say these lightweight and virtually invisible-on underwear are extremely comfortable to wear.
“When it comes to my panties, comfort is a priority. Victoria’s Secret [no-show] seamless thongs and underwear are comfortable and don’t squeeze in ways us women don’t like,” she said.
Featuring a 100% cotton gusset, a full-coverage waistband and raw-cut edges that are unnoticeable even under leggings and tight activewear, these panties come in sizes XS-XXL and tons of color options, including a vast selection of flesh tones for even greater invisibility under light-colored clothing.
If thongs aren’t your style, the No-Show line also extends to both hip-hugger and cheeky styles that offer a bit more bottom coverage, with the same flat and inconspicuous edges.
“Super comfy,” “no-ride” and “perfect” are just some of the words reviewers have used to describe these underwear that you will probably find yourself grabbing for any occasion, including a battle with a curious pup. Read exactly what others had to say below or go ahead grab yourself a pair (or several).
Promising Victoria’s Secret reviews:
“Super comfy, I can wear with my leggings and not have to worry about a panty line, and the small touch of lace adds the perfect amount of sexy. Fits perfect!” — JGil28
“These panties are so comfortable and smooth! I feel like I’m wearing nothing!” — Girlie123
“Love this thong is super comfy and I love the color it matches so well with my skin so those see through pants I love I can wear with no visible panties. No one knows my pants are see through now and no one can see my underwear. It’s a win win. There’s no panty lines either so it’s the perfect thong.” — Parfums
“The most comfortable panties ever! Honestly, so comfy that my daughter steals them! Sooo, I had to start buying her some of her own. They’re stretchy and comfy and they stay where they belong… I can’t stand rude thongs! Definitely recommend! — Holly
“I love my new panties. They are seamless and sexy but don’t ride up and are very comfortable. Which says a lot since I am thick and curvy.” — Vanessa88
“I love these! They are perfect for working out. You don’t see them under tight clothes including bike shorts and yoga pants. I can’t wear anything else!” — MichelleVS