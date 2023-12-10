'I Had No Idea': A Woman Went Viral For Sharing The Latest Trend That Instantly Identifies Millennials, And War Was Waged

She added, "People in my comments let me know that along with the front tuck, there is a back tuck, a bra tuck, and about a million more kinds of 'tuck' that I didn't know about." She's right, though. There are even brands now that give a seamless "crop tuck" (it's basically a bra tuck but with a band instead):

"It makes me feel like I need to carry a dictionary around to remember all these things... which sounds exactly like something my mother would say," McCormick added.