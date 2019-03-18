A Cat And Two Dogs Almost Got Away With An Adorable Home Invasion

A furry fiasco or a carefully plotted conspiracy to take over a new home?

John Paul Brammer, the managing editor for the Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to LGBTQ youth in crisis, was having a quiet Saturday afternoon when chaos came rapping at his door.

The 28-year-old tells HuffPost he was minding his own business when he heard something strange.

“I heard them knocking!” Brammer said. “Literally. Their paws were knocking up against my door.”

When he opened the door he found two friendly dogs and a cat, hellbent on having an adventure.

“The whole crew pulled up,” Brammer said.

Brammer found the whole situation so bizarre, he couldn’t help but tweet about it.

there’s a... cat and two dogs knocking on my apartment door? like inside the building what do I do omg — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

“We live in a shoddy building and our doors barely work,” Brammer explained. “So I’m guessing the dogs just unlocked their door on accident and got loose.”

Yet, despite Brammer’s best efforts to block the animals from getting into his apartment, the sly cat snuck inside amid the chaos.

I tried to go hang out in the entryway but the cat SLIPPED IN without my noticing I had to check my own video for evidence dkfjekskdjalen pic.twitter.com/oQOjp5PxUU — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

The cat, which seemed quite pleased with itself, decided to make itself at home in its new digs.

yeah this cat is settling the fuck in help pic.twitter.com/2p0e7FDxRu — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

While the cat made itself comfortable inside the apartment, Brammer discovered the apartment above his had a wide-open door. So, he corralled the two dogs inside and closed the door. But the rascals clearly had plans of their own.

ok crucial development I’m STRESSED pic.twitter.com/e8iz134a9M — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

And they were eager to show off their new trick. Over and over again.

these are the masterminds I’m up against by the way look at this shit pic.twitter.com/A4fXZ3rTo1 — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Thanks to Brammer’s large Twitter following, by this point in his thread, many users were very invested in the animals’ shenanigans. But Brammer explained to HuffPost that he found the whole ordeal pretty stressful.

“I’m a huge animal lover and I respect animals a lot. Part of respecting animals sometimes, as I figured out growing up in the country where we had lots of wayward critters, is leaving them alone,” said Brammer, who was raised in rural Oklahoma. “The internet wanted me to just let them all in, but dogs are stronger than people think sometimes! I always ask for permission before petting other people’s animals. So I wanted to keep a comfortable distance to be safe. But they were so friendly and warm, I wanted to do right by them, even if I’m not a pet owner and didn’t really know how.”

He decided to keep an eye on the pets until he could get some help.

ok I’m afraid of them getting out of the building so I’m just gonna chill with all parties involved until owners or building management shows up pic.twitter.com/kX2FmQOawG — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

But because they weren’t his pets, he was still pretty anxious about the whole situation and even pleaded with the cat to lead its pack back to the safe haven of their home.

But Kitty wasn’t having it.

Brammer finally safely secured the two dogs, but it didn’t seem like the cat had any intentions of leaving its new home.

dogs have been briefly subdued by a second door now there’s just this one to deal with pic.twitter.com/RtelWs3GfR — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

And then once everything seemed to have simmered down, the dogs got out again.

never-fucking-mind to that last update pic.twitter.com/itO5oURbwC — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Brammer got them both into their apartment, but one got out. The other locked the door.

extremely stressful update. one of the dogs who went back into his apartment.... locked the door behind him somehow so now there’s one dog in the hall, one in the apartment, and one cat in my apartment. I’m gonna take the German Shepherd in mine I guess!?? pic.twitter.com/MJuR5Oid7G — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

So, Brammer decided to look after the one dog that was still loose and brought it inside his apartment.

After so much excitement, the dog and cat in Brammer’s home decided to take a little nap.

literally everyone is asleep. cat’s asleep. dogs napping. I’m just praying the owners show up soon! leaving a note pic.twitter.com/d0JpYIsdlr — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Finally, neighbors who had some experience dealing with pets decided to help Brammer out, and he prepared to say goodbye to his guests.

OH BLESS some actual dog owners who know what they’re doing showed up I have REINFORCEMENTS — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

they have leashes and toys and food I’m SAVED — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

when your jig is up pic.twitter.com/fPKt8A0OZ4 — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

But then things got wild again.

LMAO the other dog owners thought they could simply put the dogs in their apartment and close the door!! just heard “it’s like Jurassic Park” from the hall trust me I know!!! — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

THIS IS A CLOWN SHOW!! the dog owner found a way to tie the door shut, but did so before the cat was in. they went to take the cat inside the apartment but the dogs have now LOCKED US OUT — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

IM IN TEARS LMFAOAOJXJSN — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

After all the commotion, however, Brammer and his accomplices finally secured the faulty door and got all three animals inside their apartment.

ok so we checked and the apartment is indeed empty. dogs are in there now. cat is in there as well. my mental peace is literally hanging by this one string the other dog owner set up pic.twitter.com/LJ13Wt9Sn0 — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Relieved the pets were secure, Brammer decided to go get a bite to eat with a friend he had plans with and asked his roommate to take over doggy (and cat) duty.

When he returned, he learned that the pets’ owners were home and all was well.

Hi twitter! I just wanted to let y’all know I finally got home and the pets are with their owners who seem lovely. they’re safe and I’m muting this thread 😅 thanks for spending a weird day with me! — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 17, 2019

Folks who followed the story on Twitter absolutely loved it.

I like the way they walked in at THE SAME TIME, like yo, you got dinner or is it carryout?? — Sylvia C. Brown (@sylviacbrown) March 17, 2019

Hahaha.... This whole thread was like some thriller movie...



❤️ From #India — Shweta (@imshwetta) March 17, 2019

My sat night netflix special. — Fact Oriented (@blikethecheese) March 17, 2019

I just read this thread out loud as performance art — Annemarie Dooling (@TravelingAnna) March 17, 2019

Brammer told HuffPost that he never got the owners’ names or the names of their pets.

“I really wish I had asked, but I think my social anxiety took over in the final moments,” he admitted. “I met the neighbors and was sort of like, ‘OK, thank goodness, good night!’”

He’s also glad the debacle brought some joy to the internet.