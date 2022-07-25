“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The fourth season of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 20 and continues the story of midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe and her brushes with love and heartbreak in a small California town. The new season consists of 12 episodes.

Continuing its long streak on the trending list this summer, “Stranger Things” is the second most popular show of the moment. Season 4 of the sci-fi horror series dropped in two installments, with the first seven episodes out on May 27 and the final two on July 1.

A number of reality shows also made the ranking. “Alone” is a survival competition show from History, while Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight” follows couples who agree to wed the first time they meet.

Meanwhile, “Blown Away” is a glassblowing competition show that initially premiered on the Canadian channel Makeful but is now a Netflix series. The third season dropped on July 22 to positive reviews.

